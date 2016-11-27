Link to a Very Sad Post

For anyone who has ever read the remarkable work of "Anna Raccoon", this is the link to a very sad last post.
"... There is nothing more to be said. This really is goodbye ..."
But not unexpected. Susanne Cameron-Blackie has been very ill for a long time. Her blog seems to have been hacked (she had enemies), but the archive is backed up and parts of it accessible via her still (just-about) live twitter account. You don't need to have agreed with her to acknowledge that her writing, tenacity, physical and, yes, moral courage, have been deeply impressive, an internet phenomenon.
Respect.
ND
8 comments:
Yes for a while she was a must-read for me.
Sad that she has retreated, although sickness and other people being arses can have that effect.
A true loss to the online community. Her scribblings were exquisite. Thanks Anna
A lady for whom I have the greatest admiration and respect. A person who can fairly be described as "a fearless seeker for facts".
And she is a brilliant writer. What a pity she has never written a novel.
Don Cox
I too read her postings in the past and hadn't realised that she was still contributing to the alternative media. She did a great service to free speech and if she's no longer able to contribute then that's a loss to us all.
Yes, indeed, she is a phenomenal writer. I came fairly late to finding her so, I am now scouring the Wayback Machine for all the gems that I missed. Keep smiling, Anna!
Yes a superb writer and researcher. Her posts about Saville and related topics ought to be collected into a book.
Bless.
And you, Kev
I know the score
Post a Comment