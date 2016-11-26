Weekend Post: Drew in Oman - The End of the Road

Concluding Drew's expedition to Oman in the 1980s ...
End of the Road
You've had enough of me swinging the old djinn's lamp; so here are a few random memories and photos to wrap things up.
The early-evening trip to the souk: always interesting. On one occasion we went to a coastal market, in a corner of which was an astonishing precious-metals section. Who were the customers for all that gold? Sailors, we were told. But how did the traders finance their inventory?? Ahah! - C@W ...
A typical Oman surprise: on a beach, in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by ruins - the Sultan's Marine Biology institute (!)
Al Bustan: this kind of crazy place is two-a-penny in the Gulf nowadays but not so 30 years ago. Built for when it was Oman's turn to host the rotating meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Oman being a country where booze is OK in licensed premises, and many of the GCC boys being quite unable to hold their liquor ... it would get periodically trashed.
Back to the serious stuff. I wrote before about how, during the Jebel campaign, the RAF shot up the rebel centre of Tanuf, which was left derelict as a lesson. This was their leader Suleiman's fort, also abandoned and derelict. It houses the most ghastly oubliette - the fate of his prisoners doesn't bear thinking about.
The rebs were permitted to take to the hills.
This was as far towards the 'tribal reservation' of the Jebel that we could reach, even with a military pass. The end of the road ...
All seems rather wonderful, Nick.
Yes! I really liked the place: lovely people, totally unspoiled inland back then (& hopefully still now, as the oil never did run out so tourism didn't become a necessity). Soldiering does sometimes give you a rather superior & often privileged travel opportunity.
Thanks so much for these posts.
BTW : Did you ever come across Fiennes during your Oman posting ?
no, not at all, I read that he was there as a soldier in the 70s
(and if he went back later, well our paths did not cross)
Great stuff.
Yeah, Thud. Jealous. I was born to kill but ended up inconveniencing the travelling public in both my lives as a police officer and train driver.
Talking of the GCC boys... I have photograpic evidence of police officers trashing a police station with me at the epicentre of it all, btw.
Join the army, visit exotic place, meet interesting people, and -
