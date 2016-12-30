2016 New Year predictions review...

Here were the questions from last December....
1. Will there be a referendum on the Britain leaving the EU in 2016? YES!
2. Will Hilary Clinton be elected President of the USA? NO!
3. Will EU sanctions on Russia be Lifted? NO!
4. Will the oil price end up over $40 by the end of the year? YES!
5. Will Jeremy Corbyn still be leader of the Labour Party? YES!
Well, well no one person of 26 guess managed to get the right order. Luckily I did not answer myself. The bet I can say is I pretty well nailed the right issues at least!
The nearest two soothsayers were BE and Electro-Kevin...well done to you both!
2 comments:
Nice try CU, but I make it you owe me a bottle of fizz for my 4 out of 5
BE and EK are involved in a big 3 out 5 tie for second place!
