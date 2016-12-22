Blogging will be light(er)

No doubt we will manage a few posts next week but for the next 10 days I think our output, world events that need our comment notwithstanding, will be a little lighter.
Best wishes to all our readers and I hope you all manage to get at least a few days off with family and friends.
10 comments:
I have a very cerebral post brewing for some time before the end of the year...
But in the meantime Happy Gifting Season everyone!
Happy Christmas everyone.
Merry C and a H New Year.
Happy Christmas to all !
Don Cox
Turns out the Berlin attacker has been shot dead. Merry Christmas!
Hope everyone has a good crimbo and a New Year!
"The Milan policemen who shot dead the suspect... had no information that he was in Milan".
Well that is precisely the point of Schengen.
One does wonder why he was allowed to stay in Europe after being released from prison having been convicted of burning down a refugee centre.
Maybe it is, after all, possible to be too liberal?
Happy Christmas all - it's been rather a corker what what? Cheers very muchly :-)
BE - You should visit Milan. A city ruined by Shengen. One that the liberals pretend is not under marshall law. The only place I've been that is so heavily patrolled by armed police and military is a Jamaican port on cruise boat day.
