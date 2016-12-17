The Sacrifices of Paul Mason and Michael Sheen

Michael Sheen to swap acting for activism against 'populist right'
‘It will be a big change for how people relate to me,’ says the actor who was galvanised by his hometown’s vote for Brexit ... “Once I’m in, I’m fully in, and this is big. It will be a big change for how people relate to me” ... He has been based in Los Angeles for the past 14 years ... Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election put “massive urgency” into a decision to go home ... Port Talbot, which voted overwhelmingly for Brexit in the June referendum – a result that initially left the actor “sad and frustrated” but then determined to fight back. “How can I be most effective?” Sheen said. “What am I going to do?” as he jabbed himself in the chest.
Sheen said he was not signed up for any future acting projects.Cause or effect, Michael? Don't worry, people will know exactly how to *relate* to you.
In other news: having just joined Momentum, Paul Mason is threatening to leave! [I am not making any of this up.] Make yer bloody mind up, man!
UPDATE: h/t commenter Andrew Z - it may turn out the Sheen story is bollocks! That's the Graun for you. I look forward to Mason updating us on his part in the Momentum saga
10 comments:
Sheen is a pretty decent actor, so actings loss is politics, errr, also loss. Can't see him doing an Izzard, who is the most annoying luvvie ever - and I speak as a fan of his comedy and acting. He's still going to be clueless about actual people, a few hours in a local would doubtlessly go from selfies to a glassing in record time.
As for Mason, for an educated man he certainly missed out on Life of Brian in his quest for a Judean Front.
Maybe he'll be able to tap up a neighbour Stephen Kinnock, whose wife trousers a whopping quarter of a mill 'working' for a fat charity somewhere or other.
Hopefully, the delightful Mumbles area won't have to hear the petulant squawking from across the bay!
This is big.
On a more serious note, Mr Sheen has obviously been away long enough that he doesn't realise that celebrity campaigning doesn't appeal to most people.
Still, given the amount of coverage this story has generated, you can't hold it against Mr Sheen for making a virtue signal out of a necessity.
I think he got stuck in character, after playing Blair. To the extent that he thinks anybody gives a feck what he thinks and doesn't realize the majority despise the lying git and his hatchet faced wife.
I am very much in favour of anyone becoming more involved in politics - it strengthens democracy.
Why Mr Sheen thinks his point of view should be given greater weight than anyone elses is a mystery to me and in 2-3 years time, it will probably become clear it wasn't.
Guido reports that Sheen says the Guardian's claims aren't true:
http://order-order.com/2016/12/19/sheen-comes-off-guardians/
Thanks AZ - updated accordingly.
