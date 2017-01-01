2017 Predictions

I quite liked last years game, so here we go again, five issues - what do you thinks will happen?
1. Will trump start a hot war?
2. Islamic state defeated and Raqqato fall?
3. Article 50 passed and UK set for Brexit?
4. Le Pen elected in France?
5. FTSE to end 2017 over 7100?
I know I have missed UK interest rates to rise, Frau Merkel's re-election, mad North Korea
but we can't have it all....
Predictions in the comments, happy new year all!
7 comments:
1. No
2. Er, Raqqa to "be liberated" shurely?
3. Yes
4. Yes
5. Yes
Very Happy new Year to everyone here :)
1) Depends on your definition of 'start' - I expect China to be more aggressive on Taiwan and eastern Ukraine to be officially annexed by Russia. Not directly started by Trump, but consequences of his actions.
2) Yes. Russia and Iran will have a free hand to take down IS and both will be wanting to flex their muscles.
3) Yes. It's all going to be chaotic though.
4) No. The French system is designed to keep them out. They've already made the French right concede ground to them politically, so much like UKIP they're winning arguments and support but can't translate that into winning elections. That may suit them though, influence without responsibility or blame.
5) Yes. I can see money fleeing to stocks as the brexit chaos continues.
No x 5
HNY 2 all
1. Yes, but a small one
2. Yes-ish; Raqqa will fall, IS will continue in Nth Africa
3. Yes - Art 50 declaration will be made
4. No - Fillon
5. No - asset bubble will burst.
1.No
2.Yes
3.Yes
4.No
5.No
Come on SL....need your foresight
1. No. He won't want any early wars. But China will push him.
2. Yes. they will be gone from the Middle east except as terrorists
3. Yes. Signed. No elections. HOL knocks it back once then caves. But a load more legals.
4. No. But then I said that about Trump.
5. No. because ..no reason.
Post a Comment