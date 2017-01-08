From this afternoon we will see the latest strikes by hard-line unions on public transport. This time on the state-owned Tube network. The RMT is cross that its members can no longer hide behind counters in stations and have to actually interact with customers, and do roles other than selling tickets. That we no longer really need ticket-sellers seems to be ignored. In a normal industry, the workforce would re-shape, with roles lost where they are no longer appropriate and - most likely - boosted in other areas. For example, banks no longer need so many staff at branches, but need more at the end of phone lines to deal with problems when they arise. In my own industry, we have lost secretaries but gained admin and other support roles. Times change, but in BS Britain customers and - inevitably - the overall economy are held to ransom by those resisting the inevitable.
We are back in the 1970s, make no mistake. The Thatcher counter-revolution has largely been undone. We have Butskellists in charge at all levels. The "centre ground" is coveted by all except those on the very fringes (such as Jezza). Nobody should be upset, if at all possible: in this world a minor tweak here to this policy or a change to that tax rule there will solve everything. A morale-boosting speech is worth a thousand actions.
Politicians make promises they know cannot be delivered, whether a "fare freeze" and "no strikes" in London, or getting the Mexican taxpayer to pay for a wall to protect the US border. Any upfront challenge is batted away, but as soon as the election is won the promise is diluted so much that even a homeopath would balk.
You can see why voters get frustrated. You can see why people lose faith in The System. It is basically impossible for everyone to be pleased at the same time. That is why we have elections and democracy in the first place. When one faction loses support, it is time for the other faction to take its turn in power. Except the system is broken: each faction in the UK tries to garner the support of the other faction's natural supporters. But in the end it does not work, and we just end up with a bigger state, more taxes, more economic friction and more frustration.
I should in no way feel "hard done by". I earn a good salary (somewhere above the 90th percentile, if the official numbers are to be believed), my mortgage is cheap, I have money left over to save at the end of the month; and yet I do not feel prosperous. I have - on paper - a healthy net position, but that money does not buy me very much. I save a lot of my income into a pension and even if I continue to do so until I am 70+ it will give me very little in retirement income. My flat has nearly doubled in value since I bought it yet, if I move, most of my cash savings will be wiped out in transaction costs. Despite my good salary and savings ethic, I cannot even really buy anywhere significantly nicer to live if I stay in London. I know people on much higher incomes who have the same problem. I spend a small fortune on public transport, which frequently lets me down.
If people in my situation (highly educated, highly skilled, well paid, healthy) are frustrated, what hope is there for everyone else?
I had high hopes for Theresa May, but tomorrow she will apparently launch the Sharing Society. The state will intervene more, on behalf of those just above struggling. Will it also intervene less where that would be appropriate? We are not told. In the absence of evidence to the contrary, we should presume that it will mean more taxes, less efficiency and so ultimately slower growth.
It is time for firm action on the BS. Let's call things out where they clearly aren't working properly: whether it is overstaffed public transport systems or a completely dysfunctional housing market. Let's accept that sorting this stuff out means that for any particular action about half the electorate will be disappointed or angry - whether it is NIMBYs, those in public-sector unions or Soft-Brexiters. Let's stop trying to appeal to everyone, and crack on with clearing up this malaise. And quickly, before too many of the highly-educated, highly-skilled, well-paid and healthy decide to look for better-functioning, lower-taxed, sunnier climes.
Sadly sorting out the housing market requires removing those on zombie tracker mortgages who only just manage on almost 0% interest rates.
That'd be a whole lot of angry people who 'deserve' the executive slave box (and low end Beamer/Merc) they can't afford.
According to my very large Keynesian flow chart we need to increase savings, raise rates of interest, curtail consumption based on debt and invest only in projects which will yield real rates of return. We have a problem.
It's not really the '70s. The railway unions are actually fragmented along company lines. Of the 25 TOCs only (only ?) one or two are in dispute and there is no chance of flying picketing, closed shops nor intimidating members into voting for strike.
The standard was reset for legal strike support for ballot to reach 50% recently and the Southern dispute still achieved this. The reason ?
The staff have good cause.
Drivers are being asked to check 12 car commuter trains of 1000 plus passengers using a system which allows only a few seconds viewing time once power is taken. The RAIB has already said that interlock systems cannot be relied upon to prevent trap-and-drag incidents. There is also the issue of fog and camera misting.
Where DOO was originally intended - inner city areas, short trains, local help available - Aslef have agreed to it. (I can go into disabled access, faults and failures and out of course train movements and the need for staff but will not bore you here.)
DOO was not designed for what is being proposed on Southern. It's also worth noting that Southern is not a TOC but a management organisation being told what to do by the DfT. There is suspicion that this is a test bed for conflict with the unions on real TOCs.
I expect there is a certain amount of union protectionism over jobs but why shouldn't there be if a business is expanding ? The Tories purport to stand for well paid jobs - but where they exist they want to get rid of them.
I understand the argument "under qualified/overpaid" but not really. £30k in London/SE is not wealthy by a long shot and the passengers will not see the difference. It is more a case that the average person is *underpaid* these days.
"Make the unions pay compensation."
This will work but is a big change in the country's nature and a step towards totalitarianism.
And finally "This is unionists trying to dislodge the government." Yes. But they have to get through a largely conservative (small c) workforce to do it and for that they need a legitimate case (H&S normally.) TFL seems to be an odd case and I have taken their unionists to task for their over-use of industrial action.
Case by case, I think, Blue. The Daily Mail loves to conflate all these things and yet Mick Whelan (the real Aslef Leader, not Tosh McDonald) is in full on denial that there is any concerted effort here in this month's Aslef Journal. I believe him. I've never been on strike in 26 years.
NB The Telegraph yesterday had an article "DOO fit for service" then left it two paragraphs down to explain "... once mirrors and cameras had been sorted out." Jeeesus Cheerist !.
EK this is a tube strike. About "understaffing" of ticket halls.
The previous tube strike was about "understaffing" on the Night Tube, which was solved with a bung to drivers.
That BS leads me to presume that all rail union strike action is BS. You see, the unions are undermining their own credibility.
The Southern strike is not about DOO. Southern are not introducing DOO.
Like I said. TfL RMT is a law unto itself. The London effect where everone goes for the money - only to realise that it doesn't buy much when you get it.
Yes. I agree wholeheartedly. The RMT in London has been unreasonable. But the rest is not BS. That's our bad and not yours. (The RMT represents many trades which is why I don't belong to it.)
Well it all means we are ALL worse off. Including probably the people who support this crap.
