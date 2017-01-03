Hoping to Swivel in 2017?

They could of course, and much against their better judgements, be normalising again: but it doesn't quite read like that. Ostensible 'reasons' they seem to cling to:
- lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place
- chickens will start coming home to roost
- it was all a big mistake
- everyone's better natures will shine through
- the checks and balances are about to come swinging into play
- Germany / France / Netherlands do voting-type things so much better, and the show will soon be back on the road
- folks like us at C@W can have our moment with BQ's 2016 video, but it'll soon be a fading memory
So we should let 'em carry on in that vein; but it's hard not to point out that the last time they got two big electoral results they didn't fancy (Thatcher '79 + Reagan '80), there was no speedy resumption of normal service for them. I'm old enough to remember very clearly how the British left comforted itself in the early eighties: it'll all be fine - just as soon as the miners come out ...
This time around, people of all political colours have been earnestly examining straws in the wind since 2008-9. But as Paul Mason endlessly finds, a convincing new narrative has proved hard to conjure up - and not for want of trying
Perhaps 2017 will yield more clues for all of us first-draft-of-history merchants. Meanwhile, real history is made by the do-ers; so back to some more immediately profitable demands on my time.
ND
________________
** That's five opinion pieces under the heading "Here's why there are reasons to be hopeful"; a full-page spread entitled "Reasons to be cheerful" (there are eight, apparently); the Letters page has a section called "Reasons to be cheerful about the world in 2016"; Hugh Muir opines that "History shows we're better than this"; and one Emine Saner - crazy name! - offers "Plenty to look forward to" - a further six themes, including "A new golden age of protest". (It seems that on 20 February we can look forward to "the One Day Without Us boycott ... immigrants in the UK and their supporters taking the day off work in lieu of formal strike (sic) to show how vital their labour is". It may, of course, lead people to reach quite another conclusion, but we shall see.)
Any news the Left does not like is FAKE.
"22 reasons for lefties to be cheerful": the sour bastards are never cheerful.
