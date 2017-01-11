NHS Questions

Finally, Jeremy Corbyn had a good PMQ's today. He managed to focus on the NHS and the Government, as every Government seems too, looked a bit wobbly.
I have 3 questions to pose....
How much extra money has been spent on the NHS since 2010?
How many extra appointments are now needed in addition to service levels 2010?
How many immigrants has the country allowed in since 2010?
I only say google yourselves because my light research was fairly stark in its answer and yet I am sure just asking these questions condemns me to the alt-right loony bin in the eyes of many....
3 comments:
The NHS has plenty of cash, as ever it's bad allocation. Managers getting 6 figure payoffs then starting a new NHS role 6 months later. Money hushing whistleblowers. A preference for management to have shiny toys rather than fund services. Crushingly bad project management. Car crash IT projects.
The list is endless. It's not just Hunt, none of his predecessors have felt inclined to tackle those issues either.
Plus the women-isation of management grades, whose primary concern is to ensure Work-Life Balance FOR THE STAFF, aka everyone getting time off all year round for 'family reasons', plus whole years off to expand said family.
I've been getting my money's worth from the NHS over the last couple of years.
As an initial anecdotal post, when I was in the bloods waiting room at St Thomas recently, I noticed that of the 37 other patients and their friends, nobody was speaking English.
During a two week period when I had to get a taxi from Charing Cross,
three cab drivers, 2 male, 1 female, regaled me of stories of persons presenting them with pieces of paper with the name of a doctor and the name of the hospital scrawled on it.
I draw no conclusions. It's probably illegal to do so.
Post a Comment