Wednesday, 4 January 2017
Sir Ivan Rogers is right on all counts
So 2017 and off we go with the endless, remoaning festival of whining. This may last some time.
However, the reaction to the loss of our esteemed EU negotiator does rather split as usual on Remain (he was god, we are now lost) and Leave (EUSSR traitor, best rid of him).
So perhaps the key part that is unnoticed but of the most import, as I often repeat here, is that what Sir Ivan says is indeed truth.
The EU are not about to offer us a goldilocks deal but negotiate an exit treaty, then we will need to negotiate a future trade deal - AFTER Brexit. This trade deal maybe in stages but could take some time. I think 10 years is pushing it, but certainly 5 or more must be on the cards.
It can only be a 'Hard' Brexit on the terms of Article 50 and there is no will in the EU to make it otherwise for the traditional reasons - pour encourager les autres.
Plus with all the elections in the EU this year, not much is going to really happen - hence my despair at the hot air created for of all of this. First the EU will make some outrageous claims to negotiate with in the exit treaty (EU pensions payments for 50 years etc). This will keep the diplomats busy for 18 months. Then once this is agreed the Article 50 time-limit is nearly over and the UK is out (or free, rather).
The only possible change to this is if there are major changes in the French and German Governments - but even then little Luxembourg and Wallonia can have their say. This after all is the false democracy of the EU where the power of the few outweighs the will of the many.
So, I am in complete agreement with the Leavers that Sir Ivan was right to go to be replaced by someone whose heart was in it. But also that his resignation letter was not really meant for the Prime Minister but for everyone else as it contains a fair assessment of the situation - Utopia is nearly upon us!
6 comments:
But, not the behaviour of a diplomat.
The key word is negotiate. This morning's Today programme had Jonathan Powell going on about knowing what the objectives of the leaving process are as if they are fixed and immutable. The whole point of negotiations is surely to be flexible and to reach as close to a "win win" outcome as possible. We can still get on perfectly well with our European neighbours if everyone acts reasonably.
Many of the remainers seem to still be in a state of apoplexy and unable to see any advantages to life without their blessed EU.
He certainly went out with a bang, showing how unprofessional he is. He should notv
He should not be appointed elsewhere in public service. It does make you wonder how widespread such politicisation is.
CU is absolutely right. There is no magic arrangement that the UK can have with the EU. The UK government must be hard nosed about this - and start being upfront about it. We could easily tolerate a trade arrangment with the rEU on standard WTO lines.
If BMW et al want their cars to cost more in the UK that is fine. If the Bordeaux region wants to lose its tax advantage vs Chile then so be it. As we are a huge net importer from the rEU it is their producers which would suffer more. The UK consumer could suffer, except while the rEU is messing about with the Art 50 process we can be signing tariff-cutting deals with other WTO members.
I do agree his behaviour is unbecoming - however I fear that No10 - too scared to come clean about what it is to come - is also being very short and shrill with those who tell it like it is.
Not that it makes a jot of difference. As BE says, lots of things are going to start coming down in price very quickly on a hard exit and not much will go up. It wont be great for our EU exports and will be shit for some services - but in the round there are a lot of pluses and minus on the economics. On the politics of course it is a massive UK win all round. So too immigration.
We don't need a trade deal post brexit.
WTO rules apply in both directions and as they sell us more than we sell them, we'd be quids in.
Not only that, but it might encourage us to buy more home grown/built products which would be better for our economy. These EU wallers clearly haven't grasped that we hold the stronger hand in this particular game of poker...
