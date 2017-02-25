Chris Grayling MP has declined to comment on whether a scrappage scheme will be introduced to take old banger policies off the road. Sadiq Khan - Mayor of London, which has the highest number of redundant policies - has called for a £515m scheme to be introduced.
Taxes on virtue-signalling polices were cut in 2001 as at the time they were considered to be lower-carbon form of government. However recent research suggests that stupid ideas cost thousands of lives a year.
The Society of Policy Manufacturers noted that newer policies tended to produce less smelly gas than older policies, while Greenpeace said that Grayling needs to stop talking out of both sides of his mouth.
Capitalists understand price signals and suggest a steep and steady increase in the tax rate payable on policymaking, to encourage policy drivers to switch to lower-impact alternatives.
