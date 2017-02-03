Friday, 3 February 2017
Iconic UK rock and popsters. Bowie and friends.
Royal Mail are continuing with their sometime series of pop icons on stamps with a David Bowie set.
The previous UK popular beat combo that RM chose was Pink Floyd. Before them, the Rolling Stones and The Beatles.
Despite the Uk's view of itself as a world leader in popular music. Rivaling the USA for talent and sales, it is quite difficult to point to Tier 1, superstar, internationally renown musicians.
In the girl band pop group category The Spice Girls are undeniably the world's best selling all girl band. A UK hit who would easily claim a set of stamps on all measures except longevity, which was mercifully short.
But the next most successful ever all British, all female line up, is Bananarama. Who are still going after their formation 37 years ago. But have under half the sales the Spice girls managed, even though they existed during the easier to rack up volumes, peak vinyl sales era.
So, Dave B aside, and allowing that Posh and co are a definite, which British music artist is successful enough to warrant their very own fame sticker?
Who is known throughout the globe? Has had their music played in taxi cabs from Mogadishu to Montpelier. Has sold tens of millions of records and played packed out stadiums? Who is so well known, so iconic, that they can carry the UK flag around the globe on our new Post-Eurovision age?
Its harder than it seems. We have, and have had, many, many good musicians. Many well known. Many successful. far more than our island population should warrant.
{That WORLD language we own, helping us out yet again.}
But Headliners?
Madonna - Sprinsteen - Beyonce - Michael Jackson - level front rankers.
We do have them. But trying to get another ten, has proved quite hard for the BQi offices.
So - Given Bowie, Floyd, Stones, Beatles are already taken, can we agree another batch?
I have pitched in with Spice Girls {I'm no fan..its just that they fit the criteria!} and Elton John.
70s superstar. 80's star and multi-million selling artist, Still performing, still selling out stadiums, still with his original albums on sale in shops and digitally.
Anyone else worth a lick ?
Posted by Bill Quango MP
|Reactions:
Labels: weekend
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
18 comments:
George Michael?
Joy Division/New Order? They are apparently still touring!
Of course some of our cultural exports predate the mass media, and some aren't literary or musical.
If you get into a taxi almost anywhere in the world (bar North America) you can strike up a conversation by asking "what team do you support?" and expect the answer to be an English team. This is not only extremely impressive in itself but a brillian icebreaker when travelling.
Not always my cup of tea, but I'd guess (havent looked at the recent figures, but for longevity and stadiums (still) despite little UK coverage: Iron Maiden?
I am still in a state of mild surprise when I think of the restaurant manager who elbowed my wife out of the way so he could pull a chair up to our table and he could explain why he thought Wes Brown was not even good enough for his rotation slot at Manchester United.
We were on honeymoon in South Africa and he struck up the football conversation and his depth of knowledge was far greater than mine.
"Ahh..you are newlyweds ..excellent...champagne for this table ..chop.chop...here my friend...we drink..we drink to your happiness..and we drink to find out..why...gerrard and lampard are not allowed the space they need to play in for England...move up please mrs..now..lampard ..he cuts in from left wing ..to centre..but deep..at Chelsea because he is supported by.."
And off he went ..him and all the waiters chipping in too. And then the kitchen staff.
And as you say, that's not an uncommon event in a uk citizen doing world travel.
But...back to pop music... the premier league vs China's money another time.
I think Rod Stewart would probably meet the criteria: IIRC, he pulled the biggest live audience ever (in California, from memory)
oh yes - live audiences - which brings us to Queen
and maybe Genesis / Bald Phil ?
Did Oasis and Blur do OK around the world? They were quite big for a bit.
Sting? The original Englishman in New York.
U2
U2 aren't British - they're Irish.
If you're going to put the Spice Girls on stamps, you're also going to have to have Oasis, Coldplay and Robbie Williams.
I can't believe you've forgotten about Queen. Surely they outsold Pink Floyd and Bowie?
Loads of other "Dad" bands had global success - Genesis, The Who, Fleetwood Mac, Dire Straits.
I wouldn't be surprised if Adele is up there in terms of sales. She's incredibly popular throughout the world.
Out of those, I'll go with Queen.
Nick, I think Rod was on a straight night and only pulled 50% of the audience...
It's weird but there are some artists whose popularity in their home country is dwarfed by their worldwide fame.
Dire Straits, Jethro Tull, yikes! even Chris Rea! Megastars. Big, to coin a phrase, in Japan.
We've had some surprising exports - Shampoo, the original Girl Power band, were huge in Japan, and Bush, who'd fill stadia in the US, tended to struggle to fill small venues in their home country.
Depeche Mode and Morrissey still fill stadia up around the world, despite not having much chart success of late.
And given it's their last ever gig tonight, a cheer for Black Sabbath? Saw them last week, Ozzy was very quiet, which was a pity as he used to engage an audience like few others can. Shagging hairdressers behind your wife's back is obviously worse for stage performance than alcohol and drug addictions.
Or how about Madness? One of the very, very few bands you can recognise inside 5 seconds of a tune striking up.
The Cure too, a wealth of pop-goth tunes who fill stadiums up (had to pop over to the continent to see them, tickets in the UK were snapped up in minutes) and still manage to do three hour sets even though Fat Bob must be closing in on a hip replacement.
But recently, the only artists to have much impact have been Adele and One Direction, maybe we have a largesse of 40-something Bridget Jones', screeching down a bottle of recently emptied plonk at 1am about their shitty love life, and teenagers with awakening ovaries?
And a lot of our potentially world-beaters tend to self destruct - there was a band called Senser in the 90's, really melodic mix of rock, rap and beats. Their first album sounds rather dated now, but at the time was something new, and had they not decide to implode chances are they'd have had Linkin Park levels of success, headlining festivals across the globe. And the music scene isn't as vibrant as it once was, I still recall going to see a range of local bands dreaming of making it big, nowadays it's mostly cover bands who throw in the odd original tune almost apologetically.
As for the Spice Girls, I actually went to see them (I mostly listen to metal and rock, but can appreciate good pop tunes) when they briefly reformed, and they did a good show. Even if you didn't appreciate their music, their live effort was something to be respected.
Oh, and as who'd I love to see on a range of stamps?
Lemmy.
His death started the current avalanche of celebacide, I can only imagine when La Morte rocked up he just chuckled, raised his glass and announced if he was going a whole set of bastards were coming along for the ride too.
I wonder if everyone who went after, in their final seconds, wondered what was smelling of Jack Daniels and who the hell was humming "Killed by Death"
Cliff Richard. You may not like him - I don't like many of those who have been given a set of stamps - but he's stood the test of time.
Chris Rea. Another quiet but competing artist.
Steeleye Span. The whole band. I just love Maddy Prior's voice.
Muse arguably the biggest and best rock band in the world for at least the last 5 years. Adele is doing pretty well. Coldplay.
Change competing to compelling for Mr Really.
Mr Rea.
Eric Clapton?
Plenty of opinions as expected. And many similar conclusions to what I found earlier.
Rock and pop is a shallow business. A teenager and fashion business. A big money, low discipline, artistic, ego-driven, celebrity mayfly like existence.
Any lifespan at all is a feat. A generation surviving progression is incredible.
In many cases, with the drink-drugs-excess lifestyle, generational survival is genuinely incredible.
A band that survives, or who's music survives multiple generations, has performed a minor miracle. Making music that appeals to new and existing audiences takes supreme talent and skill.
The elite of the elite we are looking for should have those elite qualities.
So - Cliff Richards could be a contender. He has produced the most number of successfully charting records of any British and most world artists. A number 1 single in five consecutive decades.
But he isn't cool. And hasn't had that much US or even worldwide success.
As a tier II artist - no question. His achievements are impressive. But i don't think stamp-worthy.
George Michael is probably going to make the cut. Massive in the Uk and has the advantage over Cliff of being 'influential'. Has the necessary troubled backstory.
If we decide to allow a solo and band career to be counted as one then I think he is in. And that mean Sting/Police and Take That/Robbie Williams get a stamp too.
I believe the Who are in too. Rock operas. Power Chords of infinite volume and length, plus the whole rock legend lifestyles, plus a catalogue that has fairly well stood the test of time.
Joy Division. Blue Monday best selling 122 ever. Manchester's finest. But they are not on the same global scale as the others.US sales are not that good. I would have Oasis above them {as a big oasis fan, of course i would} but even the Gallaghers , despite a record breaking stadium sellout season, might not quite make the list. Even with what looks like from wiki 25 UK top ten hits out of 28 released.
But again, only 1 makes a US top 10. Wonderwall.
U2 is a definite. No question. has everything in terms of hits, style, lifespan, success..But as charlie says , they ain't British. U2 has been claimed as a UK bank because 2 members are English and they signed to a UK label.
But just imagine going up to Bono and saying "So..are you an English or Irish band? English right?"
Carl Cox.
Post a Comment