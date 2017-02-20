"Rationing Police Services" - A Shot Across The Bows

One's responses to this range from "statement of the bleed'n obvious", through to "could be pretty sinister".
- All resources are finite and anyone who imagines there isn't some kind of prioritisation going on, in respect of any service provision, is deliberately kidding themselves. The NHS gets fairly close to undiscriminating non-prioritisation in the way GPs and A&E are fairly much forced to deal with whatever fetches up in their system. But after forced entry through the unguarded gate, the patient rapidly gets triaged and filtered and rationed, even if only in ways that are never articulated
- As BH-H notes, the military and more recently the NHS have forced a bit of recognition of this into the public debate: and maybe the Police should be making matters more explicit in their own manor. More openness in strategic decision-making has advantages over unaccountable private policy-making, which we all know is what happens
- I could draw his attention to the situation at a cafe of my acquaintance which, every weekday morning, is home to three and sometimes four patrol-cars' worth of coppers enjoying an exceptionally leisurely morning coffee-break ...
- How much openness is wise? It's one thing for the military to state: we can no longer patrol in the Pacific Ocean; or for the NHS to say we can't afford this new cancer drug. But what happens when the Police say: we can't patrol after midnight? (Our local force has already unilaterally declared it will not enforce the new 20 mph speed limits the council has imposed.)
- What happens when 'rationing' get really political? When (say) a mayor with strong community affiliations tells the local police chief that laws he reckons aren't congenial to his community mustn't be enforced?
ND
8 comments:
Time to ration our tax & local council payments ?
The cops have rationed their service for as long as I have known them. An example from a good few years ago:
A local DI approaches me at an anti-counterfeiting event and arranges a meeting about joint ops at a local bank holiday market that is full of foreign looking folk selling knock offs.
We ask if they will arrest the three or four sellers we decide pick on, process them at the station, fingerprint the, ID them, let us interview them in custody etc.
No. It's a bank holiday and we can't spare the resources, all the cops will be in town arresting drunks. Selling knock offs is a 10 year max crime too, it's not a slap on the wrist.
Don't even get me started on their attitude to fraud.
Is there a Budget soon?
It is a difficult question. However before any "rationing" takes place may I suggest that policing takes place more at peak times? Your café example is highly relevant. We also know that shift patterns are dominated by the police union's views rather than consumer demand. Safer Neighbourhoods teams generally work 9-5 Monday-Friday; is that when they think ASB is at its worst?
As to your final question, I wonder whether the police are legally obliged to deal with everything. So much is already politicised (see the peado investigations) and corrupt (how do the media get such good information all the time) what exactly is Bernard threatening? Things have always fallen down the back of the filing cabinet.
If we are only now getting to the stage when police cuts mean police cuts (and headcount has actually been rising) have we been overspending despite "austerity"?
It seems to me that there is a coordinated call from the state sector and local government to increase spending, at a time when tax levels are already at a generational high.
All I want is my bin collected, my street swept and the occasional police patrol. The rest I can arrange for myself thanks.
Rationing police services. Utter insanity.
Safer Neighbourhoods teams generally work 9-5 Monday-Friday; is that when they think ASB is at its worst?
That's the best time to go around the off-licenses in the 'local alcohol action area' of whatever they are called this week, and check that none of the beer or cider is in excess of 6% abv in breach of licensing conditions.
What were you under the impression 'safer neighbourhood teams' did?
@ a mayor with strong community affiliations tells the local police chief that laws he reckons aren't congenial to his community mustn't be enforced? What do we think?
I think you might have someone in mind ;-)
The police - as is the same for all government agencies - has no incentive to prioritise the public's concerns and will therefore prioritise the politically expedient. The M.O. is to cut the most emotive areas which will then support their claims they constantly need more money to help the public. This is the trap of the big black-hole that is all encompassing government.
As for A&E: "The patient rapidly gets triaged and filtered and rationed..." 10am to 10:30pm with no eventual outcome last Saturday says otherwise. The words "pro-active" "initiative" and "autonomous" clearly are four letter words in that particular institution.
