That Exodus from the City to Europe

And here is what the tip-sheet says:
From Paris to Vilnius, Milan to Madrid and Frankfurt to Valletta, regulators, local authorities and sometimes national governments are clearing a path for the exodus many feel is coming ... or even Amsterdam ... Dublin is a serious contender ... Appealingly low-tax Luxembourg ... Milan is also making a pitch, particularly for technology and financial firms, with ambitious if probably unrealistic plans to turn the Expo 2015 space into a global tech hub. Small, user-friendly Valletta, in Malta, fancies some insurance business, while Lithuania’s Vilnius and Riga in Latvia, want a share of fintech and support activities. “We have the talent and we have the infrastructure,” said Latvia’s finance minister, Dana Reizniece-Ozola. “Everyone wants to put themselves on the map.”Jolly good stuff, chaps. Nice to see a united front. And we all certainly fancy a bit of business. By the way, I've been to Latvia, and Riga is very nice. If you like little old Hanseatic League towns. A bit like Lübeck. Or King's Lynn.
Already on the map, really - for a nice bit of tourism. Good luck with the global finance.
ND
PS, to be fair, that Grauniad article also gives a list of good reasons why it ain't gonna happen. And they didn't even mention Civil Code and FTT.
PPS, the other day I watched Luxembourg's promotional video clip. You know the way that in TV ads for BUPA private hospitals, the word CLEAN swims in and out of the picture, subliminal-message-wise? Well for Luxembourg, the subliminal onscreen message-word was SAFE ...
Never mind that most bankers have money tied up on London property...
Milan is a shit hole. (Except the central Dolma area, heavily policed) It was a cross between 1984 and an African state.
