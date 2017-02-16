Turnbull: Not-so-much Wizard of Oz

Reports coming from the other side of the world are not so bright these days. For whatever it is worth, Turnbull didn't seem to hit it off with Trump - even if that's now being spun as a Good Thing. More concretely, Australia looks set to be the first major nation to screw up energy policy so badly that blackouts are increasingly the result (most people had Germany down for that honour). Its mining policy looks to be a mess, as well - and highly dependent on Chinese demand.
I've been surprised that Malcom Turnbull hasn't been a more immediately successful Prime Minister. Our paths crossed briefly when he was at Oxford but not so much as I could form a proper assessment of him. But a friend who knows him well and whose judgement on people and politicians tends to be excellent, reckons him the most dynamic, ambitious and purposeful getter-of-things-done he's ever met. Turnbull's CV rather bears this out; and reaching the top of the greasy antipodean pole seemed a natural career progression.
So what's up down under? Turnbull's Oz should be one of our best and most useful friends in the post-Brexit world - and perhaps even more importantly during the extended phase of pre-Brexit diplomacy. Perhaps it will still be so.
Any C@W readers who can offer some good perspectives?
