We Have Heard Enough from Justin Welby

As a conservative I am apt to giving the benefit of the doubt to figures of authority. At the same time I expect them to merit respect: and if they prove otherwise ...
Which brings us to Justin Welby. Who started in the oil industry like, errr, me - so he already had a couple of credits in the bank. And I've long had a benign tolerance towards the naive leftism of the many clerics I know.
I see Welby now considers Brexit et al to be "in a nationalist, populist or even fascist tradition of politics"; oh, and from other recent news items, that taxes should be increased.
And we have also seen Welby featuring in other headlines recently: his (tangential?) historical connection to the boy-thrashers of the Church of England, and his leadership of the same organisation over the past four years when it has been not exactly eager to see this scandal properly dealt with.
Here he is, blustering (check the second clip embedded in the story). Nothing to do with me. I was only young at the time. Hardly know the chap, apart from the odd Christmas card. Petulant stuff - no sign of leadership, responsibility or authority.
So - benefit of the doubt withdrawn.
Which brings us to Shami Chakrabarti...
ND
No comments:
Post a Comment