Will Brexit Kill off the House of Lords?

As a Republican, as ever an unpopular position, I was musing that the paradigm shift which Brexit has cause may find new victims this week.
The House of Lords has long been an anachronism in the UK system. There has of course been some attempt to reform it with Tony Blair getting rid of the hereditary Lords.
Hilariously, this reform has probably made the Lords even worse than it was. The hereditary's were at least independent, whereas their replacements have been retiring and failed politicians. The Liberal Democrats, long-since abandoned by the voting public, happily have 109 of our 807 Lords positions.
Today they are going to try to amend the Brexit bill which was handily passed by Parliament, they may have more success and be more blinded than is the common thinking. Remainers are nothing if not strident and the Lords is full of Remainers who owe nothing to the public and who face no prospect of election or losing their remuneration or position, thanks to the unwieldy constitutional convention that we have inherited.
Lords reform will be fully on the agenda for the Tories and UKIP together if there is too much resistance. At a push I can see the SNP and Plaid Cymru also spying a chance to make mischief with the constitutional set-up.
In reality, this will all take time as if there is not enough for the Government to do with Brexit over the next few years. However, planting the seed if the first step to growing a new garden.
3 comments:
Remember a good proportion of the Lords draw EU pensions. One of the conditions I undertsnd is that they cannot take action which is detrimental to the EU.
This is of course a massive conflict of interest and would be viewed by some as on the verge of treasonable.
Some suggest step one is to threaten the ending of the £300 allowance.
A first warning shot after Brexit knock back one might be to suggest that is payable only after 4 hours in the actual chamber. Rather than as is the current case, a lord simply signing in their self. Or being signed in by a friend. Or a chauffeur. Or even by a taxi or courier driver.
Shot two would be to properly define a role for the members of the hol. And specify that code of conducts apply and failure to adhere starts the expulsion process. That outside interests must be taken into account for all members and those with eu pensions, or directorships of eu companies, as an example, prevented from voting on such matters as Brexit.
Shot three would be to hint that the pm will create the additional peers to form a majority. All brexiteers. And as part two of their remit, a vote to reform or abolish the hol as necessary.
Should concentrate a few minds.
Enough to get Brexit through, anyway.
Team Brexit managed the Commons pretty well, they seem to have their act together (at last)
then again, they are only up against Corbyn: this is quite enjoyable in the Graun
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/feb/09/real-fight-starts-now-jeremy-corbyn-brexit-tweet
to Corbyn's "the real fight starts here", one Stewart Wood replies
This feels a bit like Monty Python & The Holy Grail when the Black Knight has all his limbs cut off & says: "Alright, we'll call it a draw"
