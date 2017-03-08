2017 Budget - a comedic pause

Well, as predicted, that was not very exciting. It is amazing that in a near £2,000,000,000 economy the Chancellor finds time to talk about £16 million here and £7 million there.
Perhaps there are some nasties lurking unsaid in the Red book that will be unearthed later.
However, much more interesting was that Philip Hammond made some funny jokes, I mean, that really is entirely unexpected. Who would have thought....
"there is a reason it is called the last labour Government" and more!
Then in response to this entirely unexpected bout of bonhomie, Jeremy Corbyn stood up and did a fankly epic live re-enactment of a Citizen Smith sketch.
All very puzzling, this outbreak of comedy and humour in of all things a budget statement. George Osborne must be turning in his grave!
10 comments:
Mr Corbyn said "This morning, over one million workers will have woken up not knowing whether they'll be working today, tomorrow or next week!"
And he's one of them.
Told you they'd go for dividends (again). And the self-employed are another easy target, who cares what previous Tory rhetoric was.
My worry is still the employed tax base, as the UK continues down the low-wage, low-productivity path Tony Blair set it on in 2005 (contrast with Norway, where supermarket and restaurant prices are eye-watering, but so are wages). Whether that can change post-Brexit remains to be seen.
"£2,000,000,000 economy" - are you sure?
Best regards
Corbyn has a point (though as he's a believer in open borders he wouldn't do much about it). A friend's son just got a job in London, poor wage for the capital (20k) but still well above minimum. He told his folks there'd been 600 applicants. 600!
Perhaps there are some nasties lurking unsaid in the Red book
Well on page 10 they forecast GDP rising about 60% faster than GDP per capita, so I guess HMT don't see Brexit putting the brakes on net migration. Further down the page both employment and unemployment are rising too.
Public spending is forecast to rise from £772.8bn in 2016/17 to £886.4bn in 2021/22 on page 19. Is that what you were looking for?
More tax on cider below 7.5% (to target 'white cider') and a new tax on girly flavoured 'made wine' on page 35?
House prices to rise at 6.5%, 4%, 4.4%, 4.5% and 4.6% for the next 5 years (page 56)?
Exports to rise 3.4% this year and 3% next year?
Balance of payments to fall from 4.4% to 2%?
Total public debt to rise to £1918bn in 2020? (page 58)
A 20% hike in council tax receipts? (page 60)
A 60% hike in SDLT receipts? (page 60)
The fact they've stopped forecasting consumer / household debt?
It all looks like the same old hocus pocus we've been getting since the crash to me.
I'm just thankful the f*****g Swansea Tidal Lagoon didn't get the rumoured go-ahead in the Budget.
(http://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/politics/shadow-chancellor-john-mcdonnells-four-12706315)
If that thing goes ahead I really might resign from the Party
I swing between frustration that the tax take never falls and "meh".
I am glad that the NI thing is going to be looked at. The current setup looks like an active encouragement to scam the tax system/hammer those who can't choose to be "self-employed", so any equalisation of burdens seems reasonable. BUT the whole thing is a mess. The Left's critique of the difference between corporate tax and income tax sticks. We should move to a simpler flatter LOWER tax system. The problem is that that would need a thorough look at what the state should and should not be doing. Every time something is put forward for a cull there is an outcry.
So maybe we just accept we are now French, and enjoy it.
Well, we seem to be quite good at saying 'Non'
and our cheese is better
in fact just about everything apart from the weather and the sheer quantity of bloody french expats.
@Steven L: Balance of payments to drop to 2%?
The cheeky buggers!!
Mrs May found it all very funny.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLJG_68b43Y
Post a Comment