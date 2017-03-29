"...Deep and Special Partnership..." - Open Thread

So - the Text is there for interpretation. What do we all think?
I quite like the Grauniad's parsing of it, e.g.
"We want to make sure that Europe remains strong and prosperous and is capable of projecting its values, leading in the world, and defending itself from security threats … We therefore believe it is necessary to agree the terms of our future partnership alongside those of our withdrawal from the European Union."Graun says this =
Though the language remains constructive, this is a much more controversial veiled threat. In eliding** Britain’s security responsibilities with its desire for economic gain so explicitly, May will be accused of holding a fearful continent to ransom: give us your markets, or we will leave you at the mercy of terrorists and Russians.
"Perhaps now more than ever, the world needs the liberal, democratic values of Europe. We want to play our part to ensure that Europe remains strong and prosperous and able to lead in the world, projecting its values and defending itself from security threats."= I can help you deal with Donald Trump.
"Europe’s security is more fragile today than at any time since the end of the cold war."= … but you also need me to keep Vladimir Putin at bay.
ND
______________
** shame none of the highly educated liberals at the Graun knows what 'elide' means.
1 comment:
Looks like a competent piece of drafting. Can we hope May is being properly advised? Shouldn't be beyond us to mount a halfway decent negotiation.
I mean, youre always telling us how well the Hinckley Point deal came out?!
Post a Comment