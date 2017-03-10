Education wanted re NIC & self-employment

OK - So I get the furore in the newspapers about this 'awful' Tory budget. A big part of me thinks the papers just see budget now and go looking for disaster, after the omnishambles budget of 2012
But genuinely, some of the readers here must be self-employed. How much is this hit going to actually cost you? I just can't see the hit outside of taking away egregious tax benefits.
How big is this storm - a teacup or a hurricane.
As pointed out yesterday, the issue is we cannot trust the press as they are made of many people who are affected by this change directly to the sense of proportionality is lost in a way that say a change on capital allowances would go totally unnoticed.
For example, Business Rates has been a big theme running pre-Budget - but as soon as journalists income is potentially hit, out this goes an in comes RAGE (as written by Sarah Vine).
Personally, many people I know earn a living through self-employment. They try optimize their earnings to around £40k per year. Between expenses and dividends, make their wives/husbands directors etc, contributing to pensions etc, they manage to pay no tax at all, bar NIC's which they need for their state pension entitlements. Their is no contribution at all to the state in real terms.
In a PAYE job to net £40k you would need to earn £63k. This gap at a base level is c.57%.
5 weeks holiday (which the company pays for, not the Government) is worth 10% of wages, so that would take the PAYE earnings needed down , plus pensions contribution from employer perhaps another 5% and other bits add can on another 1 or 2%. So being generous let us say it is worth 20% overall to be employed.
That still leaves a huge gap and also, not unimportantly, a big hole in revenues for the Government. We have not even considered employers NIC here. No wonder employers are keen to get everyone onto consultancy and zero-hours contracts. Self-employment, even up to a mid-level of income is a huge issue for the Government. As the gig economy kicks-in I can quite see why the Government is going to make a stand on this issue.
If only MP's would think of the numbers rather than the headlines.
I think it probably makes sense too. I've never been self employed but I've known many contractors in local government boast about how little tax they pay.
A friend working in the north west of England was ranting about these changes to me in January. He's been temping as a paralegal on £25 an hour or so. That works out about £48k cost to the council. HMT get as little back as he can get away with. I don't know the figure but there were all manner of things like a 350 mile weekly commute, and renting room in a house share he was claiming as tax-deductible expenses.
He was livid about it, but the upshot is is he going to get a permanent job at the council instead. Once employers NI and pension kicks in it'll probably not save the council much. But HMT will collect a much bigger wedge from him. I would have though a lot of 'permanent temps' in local government will have to re-assess whether their loss of pension perks etc is really worth it now.
If so, it'll be bad news for accountants. But anything that spells doom and glooom for accountants and lawyers is usually great for the rest of us.
I think the uproar is more to do with fatigue than figures. Fatigue of constantly being taxed (especially the little annoying ones) and constantly seeing the money spent catastrophically badly.
It also sounds like you're coming from a position that we should be taxed to pay for what government wants rather than the default position of government shouldn't be spending money it doesn't have and isn't entitled to.
I work through a one man Ltd Co because, in my industry, that's pretty much the only way anyone will employ you. I'd love to be a permy with sick pay, holidays, pension contribs and paternity leave. Mrs Charlie is also self-employed, again because in her line of work, that's the only option.
That we pay barely any tax is a fallacy. The money either leaves the company as salary and is taxed as income, leaves as a dividend and is taxed (more favourably, but still taxed, including corporation tax), or stays in the company and is subject to corporation tax.
It's the intent and presentation that grates. Hammond presented this change as affecting well-built company director types, but really it's a signal that any self-employed people are in his sights, and we're not all minted. Trouble is, many people find themselves self-employed through no choice of their own. A better target for some financial pain would have been the corporations who enforce this situation.
CU the answer is: hardly anything. The main criticism seems to be that Hammond didn't spin this very well. He got rid of one class of NIC and put up the other one a bit to get some compensation from higher earners. In effect it is what has been happening to income tax for several years now.
Some are saying this is step one of merging NI and income tax; ironically one of the things promoted by many of the people now screaming.
Hammond should hold his ground and May should back him. The Times headline this morning suggested that May is thinking about backing down. If moaning Tory MPs think they will get a better government by tearing down their own one...
My OH is a (self employed) hypnotherapist and has always made it clear that she will work until just before paying taxes and then will stop.
Being able to balance her work/life makes her happy.
I have other friends who work as contract project managers.
In the late 90s-mid00s this seemed to be a really good gig.
but since then the rates seem to be dropping.
In bristol/swindon there is a small number of big financial services cos
that they all rotate around.
The thing is that increasingly this is a good thing for the employer, who has a pool of talent they can hire and lose at v. short notice and less so for the 'employee'
As such it seems to me that a lot of the tax advantages are being vacuumed up by the employer and the whole business is tending towards it being the government subsidising come cos through the tax system.
Sort of like tax credits but for some well paid people.
