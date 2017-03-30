Just Remind Me ...

final straw: (6) energy policy (my special subject) was the last bastion of national control. So in 2015 the EC invented the 'Energy Union' - a Common Energy Policy to mirror the CAP etcSince then it's got worse. The EC released its 'winter package' of energy market measures, including the introduction of Regional Operating Centres for governing electricity grids.
"Transmission system operators (TSO) would have to cooperate with neighbouring TSOs and the new Regional Operating Centre."Cooperate? A classic EUphemism for a classic EC acqui-grab - a power-play in every sense. An ROC would cover more than one EU member, and would 'optimise' their electricity flows, haha - i.e. decide what they will be, overriding national control. 'Cooperation' will explicitly be mandatory.
I think we may guess in whose interest this will work out. Exhibit A: Germany, whose ridiculous 'energy policy' only works by variously dumping wind and solar electricity surpluses on their unsuspecting neighbours, and making good wind and solar deficiencies by importing large quantities over the heads of their neighbours. The neighbours (esp. Poland and Czechia) needless to say, are heartily sick of this (even when being paid to take away the said surpluses) and have been talking about disconnecting from Germany. How handy that a trans-national ROC will take charge.
Exhibit B: France, which mostly wants to export its nuclear surpluses but, when this creaking atomic edifice lets them down (in hot weather, e.g., or when the regulator has made them shut down for tests).
Now I'm as much in favour of free trade as anyone you know, willing buyer / willing seller. Surpluses & shortfalls are there to be traded out, it's what makes the world go round. But not at the say-so of an unaccountable 'regional operating centre', thanks.
If this is what the 27 want - the interests of Germany and France dictating their futures - well good luck to 'em. Missing us already? I'll bet you are, Tusk.
