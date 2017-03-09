Media budget reaction shows why paradigm has shifted to an unstable political scence

I went to buy a newspaper today, probably because like most people I wanted to read about how Barcelona had done it!
In fact, what struck me was the horror show of a reaction to the budget. I watched the budget yesterday, nothing was said. The Government was talking about small £16 million improvements to roads and such like. No mention of £55 billion on HS2. It was a non-budget.
The one small thing was 1% change in NIC's for the self-employed - this would only impact to the tune of around £160 a year to a relatively small number of people. This is not 2p on income tax for all.
Yet the papers behave (because they are stuffed full of "personal service company types") as if the world has ended. Not only that but Labour rail constantly against the current do-nothing Government as if they are literally murdering babies and are the most evil Government of all time.
Truly, we live in a time of mass hysteria - there must be good reasons as to why, but perhaps that will take longer to figure out than a blog post.
In this environment though I see clearly why Trump and Farage are successful. Firstly they play the exaggeration game which helps fill the medias' need for sensationalism, then they top it off with very radical change.
Given the reaction to a non-budget, I can see why there is a need to go for radical change; minor steady-as-she-goes policy is shouted down as if it is a declaration of war. So, instead, you may as well go the whole hog on immigration bans or whatever floats your boat. The mass hysteria generated can only reach a pitch of 100% - so go for it, do crazy things, it can't get any worse.
I am not yet convinced that this will improve matters in the country as a whole, as it may result in much more extreme governments going forward. Perhaps this is a reaction to all Governments being more or less the same in most areas during my adult life; it could come with a high price if we end up with McIRA as Prime Minister!
1 comment:
I am reminded of Gordon Brown's 10p tax rate abolition.
At the time journalists {not us here who spotted it as he said it}
hailed his magic 2p off income tax as a genius stroke. Wrong footing the hapless Tories yet again.
When the increase for the lowest paid rolled around the following year it was portrayed as if Brown had taxed them 100% and kicked them out of their house too.
It was a small rise. A threshold removed. It dogged Brown for the next two years trying to explain it. Then trying to get everyone to forget about it. Then trying to find some daft, expensive way of pretending he'd given it back.
