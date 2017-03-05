Isn't the Farage/Carswell spat a hoot? Ukip's only MP attacked and threatened with excommunication by the former leader; a major donor and former member of the party aims for Carswell's deselection so that said donor can run for the seat in 2020. Great news for the Tories, as the movement which once threatened to undermine their base implodes and reveals its internal contradictions.
The Old Ukip was founded on the basis of a libertarian constitutionalist idea. The state was too big, too interfering and could not be tamed because so many decisions were delegated to Brussels. There was a democratic deficit and the new decision-makers were too statist in their outlook. This was the Ukip of retired colonels and rural blue-rinsers; former Tories who thought the Tories had abandoned traditional views.
New Ukip thought it could popularise its constitutional cause by rallying support from people who usually wouldn't care in the slightest about constitutional matters. The genius of Newkip was to find an issue which was a result of the constitutional malaise but which could be explained in terms that "ordinary" people could get to grips with. Newkip found that in the immigration issue.
The trouble was that Old Ukip never cared about immigration. The Douglas Carswells and Devils Kitchens of this land were not against people coming from anywhere in the world to share in Britain's strength and success. They simply wanted a strong rule-of-law system with a small state and low taxes. So long as rhe system was robust and laisser-faire then the rest was gravy.
These contradictions became abundently clear during the referendum. Ukip and Leave forged a coalition of constitutional libertarians and out-and-out racists. That could never be sustained. Libertarian intellectuals could hold their noses while the referendum campaign played out, but were never going to be able to tolerate the nativist wing once the dust had settled. Carswell, notably, refused to endorse the comments made by Farage about Aids victims coming to Britain as health tourists, for example. While Gove and Johnson spoke up for free trade and Global Britain, Newkip talked about moratoriums on immigration and publicised photoshopped images of darl-skinned people.
Stoke crystallised all this: for the first time Ukip put up a BNP-style candidate in a constituency it thought it could win - based on the huge Leave majority in the area. It failed. The rightwing vote split between the Tories and Ukip; with presumably plenty of tacticsl voting by moderates. Nuttall proved he is nothing but a Farage Wannabe, even dressing up in a tweed beret on the campaign trail.
Ukip's main goal seems to have been realised; the UK is leaving the European Union. However Ukip is now in its death throes and will go the way of the BNP and other nasty parties of the past. There simply aren't enough racists in Britain to sustain these numpties.
This is great news for the moderates and "classical liberals". Carswell and his herd will head back towards the Tory fold, hopefully bolstering that party's libertarian credentials. Ukip's demise will show the government and the world that the Leave vote was not a call to nativist and protectionist arms. The free-market free-enterprise free-trade open global Britain dream becomes more possible than it has been for decades.
And of course the irony is that to make it possible, all Nigel had to do was to betray the liberal worldview of his younger days.
5 comments:
Most people just want a return to conservatism.
There is nothing racist about UKIP (racism is illegal, I believe.) Europeans are more racist than we are.
Proper conservatism, not the current Conservative party. Who's arguing for small government and reduce burden on taxpayers? Who's spunking money on crap like Hinkley and HS2? FFS, it's not that hard - just move a bit more to the right.
Conservatism without a proper opposition is about as bad as unopposed socialism.
It strikes me as rather odd that the whole country (not much of an exaggeration) reviles TB for Iraq,
but only those directly affected still revile thatcher for shutting the pits.
The same mistake was made in both cases
- no proper plan for when you won.
and imo, for the same reason - no proper opposition.
Getting to the topic, I have the feeling that nigel has a similar problem.
He won the war - he created a coalition that bought brexit
- but has no idea of how to win the peace.
I only hope he does not make the same set of mistakes as the other two.
This 'libertarian' worldview is much like socialism.
It assumes other people agree with you and are like you.
'libertarians' (badly mis-stating their views) think that if you shut down a pit, the miners will walk off and become accountants etc.
The last 35 years of experience show otherwise.
The current brexit plan is that we become a global exporting nation in 2 years time.
i.e. i stop doing work for the french and start doing work for brazil.
Only a couple of problems:- I can barely remember what I do for a living on a sunday and brazil will not want what I do.
The expectation that as a country we can pivot in a 2 year timespan is just silly.
Finishing on a happy note, as I have said before, I do not think brexit will make things much different one way or another.
Even in this supposedly open internal market, there is still paperwork and non-explicit barriers that stop german rail companies buying english etc etc.
Once we are out, these barriers will be more obvious and we can all moan about them
.. a happy finish for us all.
"He won the war...but has no idea of how to win the peace."
It's a bigger problem than the failure of one or a few individuals to plan ahead. The core part of UKIP's identity from its very earliest days has been the demand for British independence from the EU. But what does an independence party do once independence has become official government policy? It has to find a new identity that will make it relevant in the new constitutional settlement, and that is very difficult.
The same thing will happen to the SNP if Scotland ever becomes independent. They would get a brief honeymoon period as the creators of the new nation, with a minority of loyalists despising them as traitors, but as soon as people got used to the new settlement the SNP would suddenly find that they were being treated the same as all the other parties and that they had to find a new identity.
Of course, if Brexit doesn't happen (as Electro-Kevin regularly predicts) then UKIP will suddenly be revived as the natural political home for anyone who still wants to escape the sinking ship of the EU. Failing that, it has to re-invent itself and its current problems are driven as much by disputes over what the party's new identity should be as they are by the egos of the people involved. The clashes of personality are only so damaging because they are taking place in a context of deeper structural problems.
However, I suspect that future historians of this period will spend a lot of time debating whether Farage's ego and consequent intolerance of potential rivals was a critical flaw in the party, or whether it was necessary to have a big personality like that to raise the party's profile to the point where it mattered.
A complete takeover of the party by Arron Banks could actually resolve these conflicts, because a person who had complete control of the organisation - even if it was only unofficially, by virtue of controlling most of its funding - could force it to adopt one specific identity. Of course, what that means for its long-term future depends on whether that identity has a broad popular appeal.
Of course a racist party whose cult leader can do wrong does remain in Britain - the SNP
