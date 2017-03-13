Oh Lord...yet another referendum!

Could it be true?
So far thanks to Brexit the UK has done really rather well, exports have grown, jobs increased, GDP grown, new friendship found with the US President, the Labour party destroyed and Cameron and Osborne de-throned in the nick of time.
Against this are some downside possibilities in the future, but the full furore of Remain side in the campaign has looked very poor.
However today, Nicola Sturgeon has, as entirely expected, pressed the button on a new independence referendum for Scotland to be held in 2018 or 2019. It will be hard for a Westminster government to refuse this given the mandate from the Scottish Parliament that will come down.
So, we really could end up getting rid of Scotland. Here was me thinking that hope had gone after 2014, but no, the fruit of Brexit is ripe and plentiful. The Scots can vote themselves independence in the EU and enjoy the bounteous Euro, unlimited Romanian immigration and other splendid and wonderful things that the EU brings to its member.
The Scots will vote to leave the UK just as their economy topples down from its petro-based fuel to something all the less interesting. It may even do us a favour as Banks could potentially passport into the Euro area via their already existing Scottish branches, without the need to go to Luxembourg (though they will go for the tax-free status in all likelihood).
The only downside is that these referendums are very consuming of media time and popular angst. First Minister Sturgeon has also not noticed that the side expected to win has not had much luck of late....
4 comments:
Scotland increasingly seems to be the ill tempered grannie in the attic who costs a fortune to keep. No wonder so many seem to want to pack her off to the workhouse of Europe.
May has called her bluff. She should immediately respond by saying she will give the referendum her blessing. No "vow" this time, no concessions, no more cash or powers. It is for the Scots to decide.
I am sure we will discuss this at great length, but it seems to me quite unlikely that Scotland can leave the UK and remain in the EU or even EEA automatically and smoothly.
but it seems to me quite unlikely that Scotland can leave the UK and remain in the EU or even EEA automatically and smoothly.
I think tyhe big questions is whether part of any Art50 deal (qualified majority voting) can include Scotland inheriting the UK's membership should sh evote to leave. Otherwise everyone has a veto and surely they'll all either want something (perhaps just to break up the UK in some cases) or refuse because of their own risk of breakaway states.
Chavez lite is having a difficult time with her own MPs. The highwater mark was very high indeed. It can only drain down.
It was this distraction of the Indy ref-II, or invade las malvinas.
Post a Comment