The Children Are Getting a Bit Shrill

Like sheep, the British people, regardless of whether they support Brexit, are being herded off a cliff, duped and misled by the most irresponsible, least trustworthy government in living memory
Michael Heseltine: Germany will 'win the peace' because of Brexit ... Tory peer says it is ‘quite unacceptable’ for Germany to be in dominant position in Europe, having lost second world war
Nick Clegg told the crowd in Parliament Square that “sadness” about the outcome of last June’s referendum had given way to “a perpetual sense of anger about the choices that Theresa May and her government have taken since”Ah well. Perhaps after the letter is sent everything will subside a bit. I am a great believer in the idea that when the chips are down the Grown-Ups just repair to the study to get on with things behind closed doors, the mewling children left kicking and blubbing in the rumpus-room.
Much the most likely concrete near-term development is suggested in the report we heard earlier in the week, that several preliminary agreements have already been struck and will be announced fairly soon. That bullshit from Juncker last summer about "no negotiations until Art 50 has been triggered" was a typical children's saying. Try and stop them if you will: but diplomats, negotiators and grown-ups in general, always pick up the 'phone at a very early stage in any proceedings. Like speaks unto like.
And I feel there have been signs M. Barnier is a grown-up, too.
ND
I am beginning to wonder whether Juncker has a mental age of six or is it just the brandy?
