Unemployment down, GDP Up, Toyota investing more....#Despite Brexit

What a topsy-turvy world we live in.
Everywhere I see the media the reporting is upside down.
May and Hammond are finished - but lead 18% in the polls.
Corbyn is a useless dead man walking - he has only won convincingly two leadership elections in two years.
The Dutch far right are defeated - even though they won extra seats and the ruling governing party lost huge ground, with the left dropping from 22% to 6% in the latest election.
Britain is facing Brexit disaster - yet Foreign Direct Investment continues to be the highest in Europe and Toyota, alleged to quite if we voted to leave the EU, is investing more in its UK plants (Exchange rate upside bigger than tariffs is the calculation- in case you wondered).
The Main Stream Media is upset at the rise of fake news and alt-facts - but they can't face reporting the world as it is;but only as they would wish it were.
