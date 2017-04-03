Are the experts wrong again?

The Telegraph has run a very bullish article (http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/04/02/significantly-undervalued-pound-will-bounce-back-year/) about how the pound is bound to bounce back to a much more patriotic exchange rate. Where ecomomics and jingoism clash, we are certain to be told that a strong currency (along with super soaraway house prices, no doubt) is the sign of national success. According to the experts cited, the pound has suffered from an irrational over-shorting binge by investors, pushing its value below a reasonable level.
Is that right, though? On my recent trip to Spain I took my usual low-arithmetic approach and worked on the basis that a Euro costs roughly a pound. That way when you get your credit card statement there is usually a nice surprise as you spend a little less than expected.
Even when working at a fake-parity, Spain seemed cheap. Drinks were especially cheap (Spain does not tax wine, rather enlightenedly) - a glass of cava was €3 in even smart places - but so was food, coffees and the other things which weekenders spend money on.
Obviously my survey was limited to what I actually looked at, but nothing screamed out that the pound's fall has ruined my holidaying potential. Indeed, the actual exchange rate is 15% higher than my base assumption.
OK so Spain is not London, and almost everywhere must seem cheap compared with London but I reckon Spain would look cheap to the UK regions, too. And this suggests that the UK is expensive compared to at least some of its economic rivals.
So obviously the pound should go down rather than up if we are to be more competitive in our new global role.
Now all of you inflation hawks will be having palputations by now so I suggest a cup of tea and a good basic economics textbook. For we all know that to offset the inflationary boost of a big further fall in Sterling we could tighten government fiscal policy.
A lower pound and a tighter fiscal stance ought to hasten the much-desired rebalancing by improving demand from overseas and reducing our domestic consumption. And when better to do it than now, when people are expecting a moderate slowdown anyway, and there is no chance of an eye-catching opposition leader emerging to press for profligacy?
5 comments:
It's not to do with the euro, silly. The pound has mainly fallen against the US dollar.
For the past 5 years you'd get roughly $1.60 per £, it started falling when the referendum was announced, and now you can only get $1.25. That is pretty significant, whereas pound to euro today is at the same level it was at in 2013. (Of course it has been higher in the past but we can't go too far back.)
The reason why the pound hasn't really fallen against the euro is that the euro has recently seen a decline against the US dollar similar to the "Brexit drop" of the pound and has continued to do poorly. 1 euro had been hovering around $1.30 for most of the late 2000s-early 2010s, but in the latter half of 2014 it dropped to $1.10 is staying around there. Currency traders and trading algorithms think Brexit is bad for the EU too, so the euro is not going to do well for a while. But they also now think Trump is bad for the US, otherwise the USD would be soaring and the £ would be less than $1.20 now.
However, this is all in context of a very long-term devaluing of the pound. For most of the history of the US dollar since the end of the 1700s, £1 would buy around $4-$5. After WW2, it had dropped to $2.80 and I doubt we will see it go back up to $2 (where it was in 2006) for many years, and probably not to $3 in the lifetime of anybody reading C&W.
Immigration will drop very fast if wages in the UK start to ape those of spain, Italy and france.
Where would you live given the choice if income was equalized? Telford or Alicante?
Having said that, it is hard to keep the pound low when Foreign Direct Investment is now at a very high level (all that Chinese money buying city towers currently) - there is an actual demand for sterling in the markets to fund all this. The trader case is bearish and the retail investors are being encouraged to sell into the market - when actually the underlying demand is there.
Also gilt sales are still well-oversubscribed. Not really signalling a big loss of confidence in sterling.
Anon, who do we compete with in world markets? Spain/Italy/France or Canada? Silly.
CU I am not worried about a loss of confidence, I am saying the government should proactively do a monetary loosening and fiscal tightening.
I commend the economist's big mac index to all
According to that we are about
8.2-16.5% undervalued cf the eur
18-26.3% undervalued cf the usd.
