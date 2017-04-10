... But Channel 4 News is Generally Crap

"Back in Khan Sheikhoun, they've been burying the dead from last week's chemical weapon strike. To them, a peace process, a political solution, probably seems as far off in the future as Syria's past in the Roman Empire, when the Emperor Trajan held the fate of the country in his hands."
Yeah, right. In amongst all the stuff raining down on them. Analogies with the Emperor Trajan. In Khan Sheikhoun, that's exactly how they are thinking. Probably.
ND
1 comment:
Trajan would be a good card in Emperor Top Trumps.
All round warlord-ruler. One of the best leaders of the Roman Empire of all time.
Post a Comment