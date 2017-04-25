Following on from CU's post below.
How policy is made.
Sir Humphrey and Prime Minister May are working in her office. Mrs May stops reading her papers for a moment and asks her Cabinet Secretary.
"Sir Humphrey?"
"Hmmm....Yes, Prime Minister."
"Sir Humphrey. You know that traditionally lefties have really, really bad ideas."
"Yes, Prime Minister."
"I mean, really, really terrible ones. Prices and incomes controls. Abolishing private education. Selling off the nations gold reserves to the lowest bidder..."
"Yes, Prime Minister."
"..98% taxation. Offshore wind farms. Ordering two huge aircraft carriers without crews or aircraft to put on them."
"Yes, Prime Minister."
"Sure start centres. Paying children to go to school. The fuel tax escalator. Home Improvement Packs. Green energy taxes. The Lisbon Treaty."
"Agreed, Prime Minister."
"Signing up to unlimited Eastern European immigration many years before any other European country. The Iraq war. No Win No Fee legal applications. The £12 billion spent on NHS computer system no one used. The assets recovery agency. C4 Wales. Fire Control centres."
"Yes, Prime Minister"
" Child Support act. Tripartite financial regulation Abolition of the 10p tax rate."
""Yes, Prime Minister."
"£10,000 corporation tax threshold. Taxing pensions. Making the tax code twice as large as it was in 1997. .."
"I get the idea Prime Minister. A catastrophe of financial blunders and ill thought out political gimmicks."
"Exactly! Well..I was thinking, you know how these ideas are failures."
"Indeed, Prime Minister."
"And not only don't work, but are ruinously expensive too."
"Very true, Prime Minister."
"And these ideas quite often have the opposite effect to what was intended."
"Yes, Prime Minister."
"And quite often damage the people they were meant to help. And cause misery for many and take many, many years to overturn. Or take further legislation to negate the worst effects of the original daft policy. And quite often any proposed savings end up costing five, ten or twenty times any actual savings made. Tax credits for instance!"
"Tax Credits. Quite so, Prime Minister."
"Well. I was thinking. .. maybe...maybe.."
"Yes, Prime Minister?"
"..Maybe, with my once in a generation, landslide majority..maybe.."
"Yes, Prime Minister?"
"Maybe.. I should adopt a load of polices like those?"
"Yes, Prime Minister."
