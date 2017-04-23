From The Front: On The Streets

Rightly or wrongly I get the impression not so many C@W commenters are Party activists. So here's a first-hand report for you
Quite by coincidence my local party was holding its annual 1-day local government conference this Saturday, so timing rather good for expanding the scope a bit. There was a big, big turnout - and you had to book your place long before the Announcement of St Teresa - including lots of youngsters, reversing a longstanding trend. (As mentioned before, recruiting has been way up since the Referendum, including heartening numbers of youth and "BAME".)
I have to report that morale was exceptionally high. Everyone said "no complacency: maybe the punters are hacked off, etc etc", but it was all very up-beat. When you read the anti-leadership bile in Labour Uncut, it is hard to imagine anything comparable in a Labour gathering right now. We fixed a second, ad hoc meeting for 10:00 am this morning (Sunday) to distribute leaflets for a 100%, whole-constituency delivery in a single day to get the show on the road. Around 150 folks showed up (for those of you not engaged in local stuff, that is Quite Big: I may post the photos later) and we duly delivered 100% today, it works out at about 200-240 leaflets each: piece of piss on a fine day.
Speaking for Mrs D & meself, out delivering we found several campaign posters already in people's windows (vs virtually none in 2015, when everyone was hull-down for anticipated nastiness), and the folk we encountered in their front gardens were very cheery. Nothing like Brenda from Bristol or any of that negativist BBC crap.
I realise there will be loads of you for whom the dusty details of doorstep politics are of little interest: but let me tell you, this has the best street-feel for the Tories in our London marginal seat since Boris first took on Ken (and, before that, since the GE of 1983). Given that everyone is on the alert for complacency - and I'd say Big Lynton Crosby probably has an eye on that, too - this might indeed be an utter rout.
ND
Blair takes my position. I am not a party activist because I am on the autism spectrum. I'm far more effective as an autonomous troll. The internet gives me time/space to compose my thoughts/responses.
In real life people think I'm thick and I have few (if any) friends.
effective as an autonomous troll
you certainly are, mate - always welcome here
each to his own
Cheers !
I'd lose votes monging out on the doorstep.
EK, sod getting on your train.
That photographer in the last post is saying ...
"I can see right through one ear and out the other!"
60ft of locomotive and two lockable doors between me and the travelling public. That's why I chose the job. (It didn't pay very well when I first started it.)
Rule 1
Stop at red signals
Rule 2
Avoid buffer stops
Rule 3
Avoid the back of other trains.
Simples.
Great news ND. I was briefly an activist where I lived before where I live now and enjoyed the occasional leaflet drop or canvass. Where I am now is so dominated by Labour that there is practically no Tory infrastructure. I allowed my membership to lapse a while back. Nobody even bothered to remind me to renew.
Never thought you would ever compare yourself to Blair, EK. :-)
"The internet gives me time/space to compose my thoughts/responses."
Or at least delete and re-write ;-)
Perhaps more interesting even than your marginal bit of London is that some polls are suggesting that the Tories might win some seats in Haggisland!
Blue - Oh to edit real life !
I was pondering: The only difference between me and Corbyn (aside politics) is that I KNOW I shouldn't be in politics.
One needs a distinct lack of self awareness. I don't have it.
:s
