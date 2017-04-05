Wednesday, 5 April 2017
How long will China last?
Even I can't write about Brexit everyday - the newspapers seem less reticent. Surely Brexit insomnia will set in soon?
However, on a wider note, I have been considering recently how much longer China's debt bubble can last. As with all markets, accurate prediction is the key, without that there is no chance of making money. With China, being a communist controlled state, they have a lot more levers to pull when it comes to juicing their finances than most countries. Plus as the largest economy in the world they can also rely on everyone else to play the extend and pretend game in order to keep the party going.
The chart above shows the path that Japan and Korea both pursued during their own debt fuelled booms. As can be seen, China is on a huge tear currently that will out-shoot even Japan.
Japan has never really recovered from its debt-binge in terms of economic growth and development, sure they have nice stuff there and a high standard of living, but real growth is near impossible due to the debt burden and demographics. China will be in that boat too in short order.
The chart though is quite long-term, so I can see China having another 5 years or so of debt fuelled 5%+ growth before the big crunch. Perhaps this will then coincide with Brexit and the collapse of the Euro - who knows the domino effect.
One thing we can be sure of, this will happen as sure as eggs are eggs. In our own way in the UK, we know all too well the consequences of a debt binge - the China scale is around double the problem in relative terms that we had in 2008;
Posted by CityUnslicker
|Reactions:
Labels: China, Debt, Global Crisis
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
4 comments:
How can we trust any data when it relates to China?
Unless that graph relates to foreign lending into China then can it even be trusted?
It's not just about 'state' levers. When Korea had their financial crisis, concerned citizens lined up to donate their gold wedding rings to the government.
I'd imagine the Chinese would demonstrate a similar patriotism should the need for haircuts ever arise.
Can it be sustained in the longer term? No idea, but their starting point is rather different than Korea, Japan or the UK. An awful lot of China's population still are poor, so there is probably a long way to go before growth slows to Western levels. If China can go up the value chain at the same time it may be able to grow quite strongly for quite a long time.
But then again there are also huge demographic headwinds, Japan on stilts. So a one-off crash could well stymie China's development long-term as it has in the land of the rising sun.
Not much to be learned from the chart, but more interesting than Perma-Brexit.
Meanwhile Britain Soldiers On.
Post a Comment