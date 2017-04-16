Is there life on Mars?

Are we getting closer to an answer to one of the biggest questions that humans have ever asked? Are we not alone in the universe? It has recently been confirmed that the Fast Radio Bursts did not come from the telescope lab's microwave oven. It has been speculated that those bursts may have come from a giant alien megastructure, perhaps used to generate energy for space travel. That would be something.
Closer to home, the Cassini probe has discovered that Enceladus has a salty ocean with warm vents, and possibly hydrogen suitable for forming the proton pumps which are essential to metabolism on this planet.
Arthur C. Clarke fans will be familiar with the importance of ocean vents. If Enceladus and/or Europa are found to have developed a biochemistry, and if it turns out that Mars did so when the conditions were riper there then we may be getting closer to an idea of whether life itself is common or rare.
If there are advanced civilisations out there, are they watching us? Is this, in fact, a Star Trek universe teeming with high-tech societies zipping about trading and warring with each other? Or is it a lonely one in which evolution and travel are so slow that we can never really interact with another developed planet in the available time?
And what if we do find a futuristic alien race out there? Will they be interested in Toyotas, Hollywood, Swiss chocolate or English football? Will they want to visit our great cities and beaches? Will future generations worry about the trade deficit with Proxima B or the erosion of our culture and values?
Will an answer to that big question help us think about another big philosophical question? Or will the origin of the universe itself remain a permanent mystery? Or will it just mean more shopping and travel opportunities?
Happy Easter all.
I think most scientist believe in intelligent alien life, most likely millions of varieties. The universe is so infinite in time, space and material that it seems innevitable.
Still, the likelihood is that civilisations in millions (even billions) of varieties will be so sparsely spread out in both space and time that we are unlikely to ever encounter it, though we may well find traces of it.
And this is without even considering the Multiverse Theory or the Multiple-History (Timesausage) Theory, propounded by yours truly.
To postulate on this subject on Egg Day of all others ! Tut tut.
The answer to everything is not 42 but infinity.
With infinity all things happen.
With infinity all things happen an infinite number of times.
BE, is this stuff a metaphor? I'm being slow today - which is appropriate
there are several sorts of infinity
the most basic is a 'countable' infinity, i.e. you can reach any part of it in finite time, by numbering off (e.g. the positive integers 0, 1, 2 ...)
[the sequence of negative and positive integers is countable too, because you can go 0, +1, -1, +2 ...
the set of all possible fractions (the rational numbers) is, too, but that's just a tad more complex to demonstrate
the set of irrational numbers (incl pi, 'e' etc) is not countable, though - which needs a proof
just saying']
EK you think like Douglas Adams. In his universe there is no need to make stuff because there is always somewhere where everything is already available - the mattress planet for example.
The thing is, if life arises nearly everywhere it can arise then there seems to be a much bigger chance that interesting life may have arisen in our neighbourhood.
ND no metaphor. I was excited by the two recent findings mentioned in the post :)
