Is There Life Outside London?

Not if you inhabit the Labour Party metro-bubble. Here's a front page from Labour List and they are reporting on how the party has just lost a council seat in its north-east heartland of a town called "the Brexit-backing city of Middlesborough" (sic) which, apparently, is in somewhere called "Teeside". It's the first time the Wickedtories have ever won this seat, they say.
Is this perhaps in one of Kev's 20 trillion parallel universes, where there's a river called the "Tee"? Could it be that the reason Labour loses these elections is because their metro-elite haven't a clue what and where these places really are, or what they are called?
Always nice to be taken seriously and valued. Maybe even visited once in a while, in a missionary sort of way. Some of that fine guacamole with my cod-and-chips, please.
ND
PS - speaking of delicious regional food: I am in Ireland at the moment and have been invited to indulge in what they proudly call the "Full Irish Breakfast". It is attractively advertised on my hotel menu with this picture. I think I'll have the porridge, actually.
4 comments:
Holiday Inn Express hardly qualifies as a hotel.
I bet you paid over 100 euros for it too. Dublin hotel prices are crazy for the capital of a country that has fewer people than half of London. If you have the time, much better and cheaper to stay in Belfast and take the train
I have relatives in Middlesborough. As Labour as they come. I haven't spoken recently but have a feeling that I'll be meeting up with them soon. (Three doses of Orimorph yesterday.)
On the Irish Sausage - I think they swing to the Left in Ireland too.
What can you think of a political party which organised street parties to commemorate the death of an elderly lady (Margaret Thatcher). It's possible that even die-hard Labourites showed how disgusted they were by refusing to vote for those organisers. The best thing in Middlesbrough is the Transporter Bridge carrying you over to the other side of the River Tees.
pen seive, the transporter bridge is worth using because it's an interesting piece of engineering and there aren't many left, but your relief at leaving Middlesbrough will be tempered when it deposits you in Haverton Hill, which is even worse.
