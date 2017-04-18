May calls General Election for 8th June

Ouch. Like we don't have enough politicians moaning on as it is!
So 2 more months of this...oh, well. Maybe sometime for some political bets.
As to C@W predictions, only Antisthenes predicted a UK election this year and a May win.
I do wonder whether Labour will do much better than expected, on basis that there is much less of a UKIP threat and most of their seats are very safe. May I think will win, but not with a 100-seat majority that her lead would make you think?
How is everyone calling it? I see the FTSE is off 1.7% which is a bit of a tanking but then the NK war games had taken the edge of Asian and US markets and there was a bit of catching up to do after the Bank Holiday anyway.
17 comments:
Are the boundary changes in place?
It's sound politics. And it's a massive sop to those who would have been affected by the boundary changes.
I've not quite got my head around where this leaves us. I had it in mind that with Article 50 negotiations taking (up to) 2 years, then we'd have an election in 2020 as to our evaluation of it. I guess that would have been incredibly relevant to Remainers which has now been eliminated.
I do have quite an uneasy feeling that i'm being shafted but haven't isolated how so.
@Andrew - no, October 2018.
No they are not, which makes it really interesting. If May can win (with a fair maj) on the old boundaries it would be a helluvan achievement
given that (with such carnage among Labs and Libs in 2015) it's Tory MPs now who fear the downsizing of Parliament more than anyone else - which was to have been a key feature of the changes - there will be much rejoicing in some Tory parts on that score
sound politics...
Indeed. Get a reasonable majority; cull wasters like Liam Fox; heads down for the main event with a proper mandate
Tell you who'll hate this - Sadiq K. He doesn't want a proper Lab leader in place while he's stuck as Mayor
Interesting to see what the Tory manifesto will say on a range of key matters, Scotland head of the list
This will have been brewing for weeks, so Tories will be 1,000 x better prepared than railway toilet man, with his Easter pronouncements and all
Question to the floor:
As the defining question for the last few years is brexit (cons) or bremain (lib)
What is the labour party for?
that's the joke: Corbyn is pro Brexit, many of his MPs will find it very hard to campaign on that line
(there's a scenario where she gets such a big majority that the parliamentary Tory party will be very hard to discipline)
The biggest risk for May will be the IR35 changes in the Public Sector. Clinicians are already downing tools, so she can expect the next 7 weeks to throw up at least one NHS in crisis article. Fortunately Corbyn would be unlikely to make much hay out of it.
It's the effect on various projects too - NHS England has centralized contractor authorisation, and hasn't the staff, so I'd guess they're maybe a month or more behind with the paperwork, in which time people will have buggered off. So more potential headaches.
If the shift to umbrella companies has been large enough, there may be an embarrassing drop in VAT receipts to explain away as well.
So, potential for a lot of self-inflicted wounds there, but as this really is a Brexit Election I can't see those issues deflecting from Brexit itself.
I expect May to win with an increased majority, Labour to retain most of its safe seats with reduced majorities as dyed-in-the-wool Labour stay at home and the Lib Dems and Tories get out and about.
I suspect this will kill off UKIP too, a vote for Tory is a vote for Brexit, so why vote UKIP this time round?
Nobody predicted it? I certainly called for it. With bells on. I also said that there were plenty of signs that May was trying to arrange the deckchairs so that she would be forced into an election.
Very pleased overall, although it looks like I picked the wrong week to give up looking at politics online.
As for the manifesto I imagine we will be looking at a 500 page tome of tightly-written small print. Giving the Lords no room for titting about. We will also see a hard line on Heathrow and grammar schools. Giving opposing Tories no room for titting about. Probably something full-fat for the Scots, too.
As for party lines this election will be very easy for Remoaners: vote LD.
The Tories will offer a centrist post-EU framework. Corbyn a hard left post-EU vision. The LDs a principled stand on whether we should in fact leave.
Oh I forgot UKIP. They will have to settle for the votes of people who are still cross that we are in the EU and there are still forriners here. Zero seats in 2017. Carswell may hang on as an Indy.
Having Corbyn as Labour leader, with powerful forces inside his party implacably opposed to him and prepared to swallow a Labour defeat to get rid of him, was for May always like holding an ace of trumps, the only question being when to play it.
Sensible move, in that Cameron's majority was very thin, and that a few byelections when Brexit gets sticky could have made her position difficult.
Hope she increases her majority, but not by too much. Will Ken Clarke still be in the House?
Ideal outcome for Tories would be increased majority but a respectable Labour performance and JC staying on - very unlikely I fear, remembering the bad press he got when 38% of Labour voters went Leave (as opposed to 37% of SNP voters with their brilliant leader).
DTP - Ms May is not a principled woman, so your fears are not groundless. Just hides it better than Boris (but doesn't have his entertainment value).
A clear Tory win with lots of Europhile Tory MPs (because, face it, most of them are) and the BBC/Remain/Miller saying "Ah. The people have voted clearly and in large numbers for Europhile MPs and so we must have a Soft Brexit." Which also accords with Mrs May's appointments: Doomster Hammond and Soft-Border Rudd with visas for coffee shop workers and an effective amnesty for illegals.
"Kev's never happy !"
May has had a mandate for nearly a year now and should have been moving forward her back bench MPs but hasn't. This is back pedalling and making it seem like Soft Brexit was the People's choice.
I'd be still inclined to vote UKIP were my local Tory candidate not a Eurosceptic.
The boundary changes are going to make things interesting where I am. Local MP supports BC which means reduced constituency. Towns being moved out are vehemently opposed. I can see a lot of people voting against current MP for this reason alone.
This is not a Brexit election - it's a post Brexit election. Brexit is locked in on both sides. The only issue is the cost to the UK economy either directly (exit fee) or indirectly (loss of markets).
In the interregnum, when the promised nirvana is not yet available, and the wasted heartlands are revolting, there will be the call for hard right policies (aka free trade, liberal employments laws (without that cheap Polish labour), low tax (no social safety net).
We have been well and truly f**ked by the politicians and the banging of the Brexit drum. May is getting herself (and one assumes her party) ready for the new hard world of a sovereign Britain.
Post a Comment