PMQ's today shows we need to look for deeper meaning in Corbyn's actions

I don't think the news highlights are going to be good for the Red team. Mr Corbyn went back to his bizarre Margaret from Grantham type questions - all allowing the Prime Minister free hits on Labour.
Why is he trying to lose so badly? Clearly, Corbyn is not trying to win, but what does he have to gain by losing?
Is there some long-term game whereby soft Labour is annihilated at the election allowing for a splinter of Marxist loons to arise in their place - this surely is a long-shot in a two-party system with First Past the Post elections.
However, he is not trying to win...so there must be some logic or reason behind it?
The only logical conclusion is that Corbyn is Tory a plant. Soon his mission will be complete and Agent Corbyn can come home again after forty years in deep cover...
Some Labour bloke of some years standing - Alan Johnson? - said that Corbyn's politics haven't changed since he was 15. So we have got pre-JCR "Socialism" guiding his tiny little brain. Pretty much a daily car crash really.
This good lady has it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1E1TcXsskkY
If the Labour Party had any balls, they all jump ship, leaving Corbyn and Momentum to disappear down the u-bend. They could call the new party "New New Labour". Or summat like that
Trot plant? New Labour plant. So they can rise from the ashes at the behest of an adoring nation. Free from the legacy of Blair and Brown, because most people don't have memories that long. David Miliband, forging the new path for Emperer Blair to retake his rightful throne, and thus, save the world!
I've given up trying to ascribe ulterior, deeper motives to him
Its just classic Sherlock Holmes.
"Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth."
And that means he isn't some super manipulator, shrinking the labour party so small he can manipulate the next round of party elections to completely take over the corpse. He is just a ridiculous, unimaginative, stubborn old Trot who should have retired around the time Wham split up.
Perhaps what needs explanation was the Ed Miliband decision that handed the party to Jezza. Like father like son?
Just a ridiculous, unimaginative, stubborn old Trot who should have retired around the time Wham split up
Quite apt. Can you fit all of that on a gravestone?
Perhaps a meme would do it - like the last one.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/73/Edstone.jpg
Because it's not about winning, it's about principals, and principals are more important that winning?
Same reason people sometimes blow all their assets on divorces lawyers basically.
