Russians laughing at the West - and rightly so

.@BorisJohnson tries to pass G7,EU/NATO ®ional allies for intern. com/ty.That collective opinion beats individual one is pure bolshevism pic.twitter.com/MBnP5YN263— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 11, 2017
President Putin met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who has come to Russia on an official visit.https://t.co/yasNjjSrFl pic.twitter.com/Qvf2TGLSVD— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 11, 2017
Two dilettanti botched it even before coming under Russian diplomacy`s— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 11, 2017
broadside. Who failed whom? pic.twitter.com/Equ1G4HumM
Really, how stupid does the West' diplomacy look. I can't remember a time when collectively the Western powers looked so inept. As we know, we are incapable of even securing the borders and oceans around Europe, let alone dealing with a manipulative and highly intelligent power such as Russia.
The Chinese, risk averse in international relations, must be aghast at the collapse of both Western Unity and the total lack of strategic nous on display by both US and Europe.
Surely, in a Reagan/Thatcher world the answers are simple:
1) Agree to let Assad survive on a promise of the destruction of ISIS and end to use of chemical weapons. Agreement with Turkey to continue the block on passage of migrants from Syria and Iraq.
2) Agree to lift sanctions on Russia re Crimea in return for a settling of the border disputes in Ukraine and agreement from both sides to position Ukraine as a neutral power not to be invited into EU/NATO.
3) UN Resolutions to take UN mandate to 'support' Libya, allowing the crushing of ISIS there and an end to the criminal migrant gangs, plus potentially more stability for the Government going forward.
4) (As is happening) A China/US agreement on North Korea to try to stop the mad boy-king enacting his weird fantasies.
5) Global resolutions from the UN against Al-Qaeda and ISIS (and the Uighurs etc to get China on board) to allow for more rapid intervention as ISIS vacates the Middle East for North Africa and the Sahel.
Instead, we are basically doing the opposite of the above, side-lining Russia who are prepared to do the dirty work for us. Doing nothing really with China and ignoring the ISIS issue in Libya, Iraq and Syria.
