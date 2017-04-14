Curiously enough, lots of people know one of his works: this brilliant assessment of the merits and demerits of the national flags of the world! If you've never looked at it, I recommend you do so over the holiday weekend. Some extracts:
Rule 1c: If you must write a stupid slogan on your flag, do not do so in a living language! ...
Rule 2a: Do not put a picture of anything on your flag. That's right: no pictures. Especially not of sheep (are you listening, Falkland Islands?) or parrots (this means you, Dominica!). Stylised logos based on representations are OK (Albania is pushing it) but representational art is out.
If you are going to put a picture on your flag (in violation of rule 2a) why would you put pictures of the weapons that you are using to conduct a bloody repression of your citizens on it? This just doesn't make sense to me. Obviously countries like Afghanistan Mozambique just aren't interested in the tourist dollars that you can get from not advertising the fact that you like to hack off the limbs of foreigners before shooting them and turning them into soap. Still, it's their loss.
You gotta read the rest.
No details on his death yet but he was known to suffer from deep depression. All very sad.
