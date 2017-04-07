Friday, 7 April 2017
Syria flip-flop
It is all very well wringing your hands and deciding now that you are President you can fire of a missile salvo....but to what end?
We can only hope in a limited sense that this is supposed to make Assad think again before he uses chemical weapons. The issue is that Assad was using chemical weapons on Al-Qaeda (Al-Nursa)controlled areas. Sadly for the civilians in Syria, nowhere is safe and each side happily uses hostages in this sick and brutal civil war.
Obama, made empty threats so I guess some might see Trump as at least improving on his predecessors utter uselessness when it came to foreign policy. However, realpolitik thinking would suggest the best thing in Syria is for the war to end, this means one side must win. Both sides are the bad guys hence the confusion in diplomatic circles about what to do.
At least the last strategy, of letting Russia fight the war with Assad could have led to a conclusion of sorts. Now, if Assad is to be held back by US Airpower, then the prospect to and end to the war and slaughter is further away.
There are no easy answers in a terrible situation that has been allowed to develop - a few missiles fired I doubt is going to be the answer.
Perhaps instead this is meant to impress the Chinese on the seriousness of the threat Trump has made re North Korea?
Posted by CityUnslicker
|Reactions:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
5 comments:
Won't 'they' (the Pentagon/CIA etc) want to keep the Islamists and Russians fighting indefinitely?
I tend to find US actions in the middle east make a lot more sense when you look at it through this prism.
Have you considered they may simply be pursuing the classic foreign policy strategy of keeping their potential enemies at each others' throats?
I really didn't want to see Trump get involved. There are no good guys in these wars. There are only different shades of really bad guys; all of whom hate us.
Looking for a silver lining though at least it makes the MSM's 'Trump is a Russian Stooge' and 'Putin rigged the election for Trump' narratives look stupid.
Well, it would if we had a rational MSM.
Is it proved that Assad did this? Far too reminiscent of the last time there was an attempt to draw UK forces to fight for the Saudi Backed Islamists under Cameron.
It is not impossible that it was Assad/a memeber of hos forces but equally he has more to lose than gain by doing so. Therfore equally possible are the Russian claims this was a hit on a weapons production/storage unit - The ISlamists have been using such weapons in Iraq.
Btw why is it more morally repugnant to be gassed rather than machine gunned, blown to pieced by high explosive or torn apart by shrapnel?
The whiff of hypocrisy and media managed bullshit is strong on this one.
he deserves a few more points than the round 'nil', CU
> as you say, it tells China (& everyone else) that Mr T ain't 100% isolationist; & he knows where the trigger is
> as Prof P says above, it kills the 'Mr T is Putin's bitch' meme (just like losing that Obamacare vote killed the 'Mr T is Hitler, tramples on everyone' meme
> gives him a bit of the benefit of the 'Israeli' factor, i.e. these guys might do anything, best take a step back
> given that the day before he was saying 'Assad has crossed the line in the sand', he's shown his words (for once) actually do mean something (China / Fat-Boy Kim again)
(beginning to sound like Scott Adams now. His own pre-Tomahawk views are here: http://blog.dilbert.com/post/159264981001/the-syrian-gas-attack-persuasion
Note his analysis: "... right when things in Syria were heading in a positive direction.
o Interesting timing. [of the original chemical attack]
o Super-powerful visual persuasion designed for Trump in particular.
o Suspiciously well-documented event for a place with no real press.
o No motive for Assad to use gas to kill a few dozen people at the cost of his entire regime. It wouldn’t be a popular move with Putin either.
o The type of attack no U.S. president can ignore and come away intact.
o A setup that looks suspiciously similar to the false WMD stories that sparked the Iraq war.
I’m going to call bullshit on the gas attack. It’s too “on-the-nose,” as Hollywood script-writers sometimes say, meaning a little too perfect to be natural. This has the look of a manufactured event"
PS, guess which western base this all pivots on? Clue: it's ours, on a big island just a very few miles from Syria. Now, Mr Juncker, if you really want to go making an arse of yourself, just keep muttering about UK assets in the Med and see how the conversation develops
Post a Comment