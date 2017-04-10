The BBC is Not Always Rubbish

Contentious sentiment, huh? But, just once in a while ...
Here's an interesting BBC article on a good Capitalist topic: 'two-part pricing' - the sale of (e.g.) below-cost printers to hook you on their overpriced ink: a phenomenon that sometimes makes one grind the teeth. Rent-seeking; they're all at it.
Anyhow this Beeb writer attributes it to Mr Gillette and his razor-blades. (Did giving kerosene lamps to eskimos** post-date this?) It's all a bit entry-level, but he goes on to discuss the dynamics of two-part pricing more generally: locking the customer in via patents on the refills, or technology for the same effect - those bastard chip-readers that prevent you from using a knock-off. (The software in my printer is yet more subversive than that: but I'm even smarter still ...).
Also discussed are the psychological factors which is where it gets really interesting, for economists as much as psychologists. "Two-part pricing can be highly inefficient, and economists have puzzled over why consumers stand for it. The most plausible explanation is that they get confused." Well, maybe. But yes: teaser-rates, free trials, 'customer loyalty', inertia in general - all phenomena worth recognising. And the really serious matter of barriers to exit / barriers to switching: hey, I spent some time in the enterprise software business and believe me, the thought of switching out of a big, more-or-less reliable piece of enterprise s/w is enough to make most companies stay rooted to the spot in a cold sweat, long after they should have jumped ship.
Good old Beeb, eh? (*ducks*)
ND
________
** am I allowed to say that? or should it be native Inuit-type Canadian indigenous peoples ...
10 comments:
Actually, pretty much all of the podcasts from that series are quite interesting. When the BBC doesn't try to get all political it can come up with some cracking stuff.
None of this, though, justifies the way the sodding bbc is funded.
Very interesting. Kodak is another example. People sometimes point to Kodak failing to survive the transition to digital cameras. But how could they? Kodak made its money by selling film; any cameras they sold were to get more people buying film. With a digital camera there are no consumables to buy.
This is very pertinent for me at the moment. I've just moved and have been charged several times to leave. Firstly BT(landline phone and broadband...I'm ditching the landline completely. Then there's car insurance a hefty charge just to change the address. I've also ditched the house insurance and they(Saga)have sent me a bill for more than £75 with absolutely no explanation as to what it's for. Apart from that to actually sell my house which had a leasehold car-port I had to "buy" a "seller's pack" for £150.
Locking people in to things is what companies are getting very good at and then inertia reigns eg I had the boiler service as an add-on to the house insurance which makes it harder to change it.
Needless to say I'm thinking twice before entering any more such agreements. I've never had to pay out like this when I've moved before. Rant over....
I used to think that the Licence Fee is an abomination, but in today's zero-value-added-journalism click-bait attention-seeking who-cares-if-it-is-true era I think I may have changed my mind.
On the substance, this is what competition authorities are supposed to be for.
I know that supra-nationalism is nit fashionable these days but imagine if the G7 (for example) countries agreed to co-ordinate policies to help competition and consumers?
With a digital camera there are no consumables to buy.
Well Adobe make you pay monthly for Lightroom now, and they bundle it up with Photoshop for about a tenner a month. and Adobe is worth $65bn now.
So in hindsight, Kodak should have developed some photo editing software or at least bought Adobe in the 1990's.
@BE But even in the BBC is in on the clickbait. Look at how often stupid shit from Newsbeat is displayed on the front page of BBC News. That would have been unthinkable 2-3 years ago.
There's no Newsbeat on there right now but there are two worthless stories featuring Youtubers ("How to destroy the new five pound note" with Periodic Videos and "New YouTubers told to 'do it for love'" with the Yogscast).
@Steven_L Adobe is a much more important company than most give them credit for. They actually make most of their money from Acrobat (PDF editing) and are responsible for a lot of the software behind font rendering and printing. At one point every time you bought a printer Adobe would get a cut.
Hands up if you pay Apple 79p a month for extra iCloud storage just to stop your iPhone nagging you that its backup doesn't fit into the default storage allocation of 5GB, handily much smaller than the memory capacity of any product they offer.
" locking the customer in via patents on the refills, "
As a tactic, it doesn't work that well when the cartridges cost nearly as much as a new printer.
My Samsung Laser FEG, something like £140 new, replacement toner 4 pack £126. At some point the decision is made to just throw away the printer an buy a new one.
At which point you are not locked to the original manufacturer.
Post a Comment