United Airlines...oh deary me.

I really struggle to find this whole United story believable; not so much the over-booking, but the idea this guy was 'disruptive' when they tried to pull him off the flight..
Who would not be angry at being asked to get off the flight they had booked and paid for? Of course the guy resisted....then being USA, things tend to get a bit heavy from there!
Worse for the company to say that this is because we need to transport our own people, up yours customers. Now the CEO has written, saying the same thing. It is all the customers' fault for resisting being thrown off the plane by 'not co-operating'.
Basically, as things go, this is bad enough to make Mike Ashley look like a good guy when it comes to business and people management.
On top of all of this, it was only a short flight, United could have had their staff catch a bus or train with no problem.
The company will really suffer for this and deservedly so - I can't see a single part of the argument they can win on.
And Pepsi are saying thank the Gods.
United have saved us from our own cock up.
If the staff were displaced because their own plane had developed a fault then they may have been told to continue their work schedule by travelling as passengers to a point where they were rostered to takeover another plane later. If they hadn't then there would have been a cancellation elsewhere, inconveniencing 100 passengers instead of 4.
I doubt very much these staff were off duty and travelling for leisure purposes.
If you get told by staff to get off a plane you get off it. Aviation laws are draconian and need to be.
Just you keep on using "Mike Ashley" as another word for "horrible ***t", meanwhile the buyback continues and one day Mr Market will realise my SPD shares are really worth at least a fiver.
Clearly a bus journey would not have got them there in time. Then the knock-on effect on the next crew, because their plane was cancelled... then the knock-on to the next... and at the end of the day aeroplanes failing to get to agreed servicing points.
Nightmare.
The whole scene slips very nicely into the media promoted meme of the Trumpian Abyss that the US of A has fallen into since Nov last.
Always sticking up for the customer, EK. Tell me which competitive consumer industry you work in?
The whole thing is a disaster. Reams of analysis from broadcasters and so on. Another straw after leggingsgate not long ago. The whole thing caught on camera and shared instantly. Welcome to the connected era.
The rules are draconian and need to be in case of a real problem. However in this case the problem was caused by the firm and not the customer who suffered. Apparently they did not increase the offer for voluntary "re-accommodation". Apparently the guy said he is a doctor with appointments to keep. Why did they not try and kick someone else off instead? Why did they not try to arrange a swap?
No, in this case the airline is clearly and unambiguously at fault. And United will no doubt lose custom at the margins.
a) Couldn't they just stand at the back or something?
b) To those who say the staff needed to be on the plane to prevent potential knock on scheduling effects, the passenger who got bumped was a doctor.
The potential knock on effect of him not getting to work is someone dies.
c) As I am a less frequent poster than EK, does my comment get bumped
d) there was a simple way of solving this with nothing nasty happening, just keep increasing the compo offer until 4 people stand up.
Andrew - D) is a good point but they did not know it was going to kick off like this. The selection method was probably a pre-planned contingency.
800 dollars, a hotel and the next flight seemed generous to me.
They guy 'says' he was a doctor. I don't think so. Not by his conduct.
The point is the way it is being reported. The severe disruptions would not be being discussed had I not raised them. (I am involved in these sorts of decisions all the time.)
Flagwaver: I am sticking up for the customer. Clearly at least one plane load of customers in Louisville was going to suffer a cancellation (and possibly more if this resulted in further displacement of crews and planes not reaching their servicing hangers later on.)
The body-slamming incident is unfortunate but this chap, it seems, had got hysterical and played the race card on an aeroplane and you just don't do that these days. I expect the security guard to be exonerated.
As usual it's the press omitting to report the full facts - or explain the big picture - they do this for sensation.
Fortunately I won't have to compete much longer, nearly 30 years. 1am starts this week with a switch-back to 9am on Friday, almost 60 hours. Yuk.
EK you are being deliberately obtuse. The passengers are not responsible for knock-on delays, the airline is. If it was worth the airline's while to kick passengers off the airline should have made it worth it. Nobody volunteered at first, suggesting that the $800 was not enough.
I wonder how much less a bigger incentive would have cost compared to all this negative publicity?
I must have missed that: what have Pepsi been up to?
And finally - of the 800 dollars being raised to the point that people accept.
This will, of course, not have been the first time this offer has been made. One expects that a bidding war has taken place before and they were trying to avoid this.
Yup. A misfire this time but you simply do not struggle against airline staff on an aeroplane.
What was to happen ? A sit-in airside at an airport ?
