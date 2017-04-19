Woe to the SNP: Sturgeon Wilts, Orchid Dies!

Yes, it's been an unhappy turn of events for Nicola Sturgeon. Remember those happy evenings spent curled up on the sofa, flashing her knees and writing to Teresa May in big loopy handwriting? Well, no more pen-pals.
We can tell she's a Bad Person, because she's let the orchid die!
Funny.
She's got to stop wearing those Power Shoulder outfits. They make her look short tempered.
@EK - naughty!
She's not really politically evolved from a gobby, know-it-all, 17 year old activist. Apparently she got into politics because, and I quote, "Thatcher was the motivation of my entire political career. I hated everything she stood for."
As Mr Ishmael has noted, she's the Empress of Grievance, so in place of a reasoned political argument we get adolescent hatred and bile as a political raison d'etre. If I was Scottish, I'd suspect i'd been err... short changed!
Like getting a fake Lego figure with the arms stuck on badly for Christmas.
An orchid in a desert.
