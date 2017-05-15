A world of electric cars?

Reports like the one out today are meant to be read for their shock value.
No doubt, greenies everywhere are busily sharing and approving of this report, which claims that in 10 years the petrol/diesel engine era will be over.
However, I am not so sure about these claims. Firstly, the electric cars are still too expensive and although battery technology improves, they are relatively slow. Maybe in about 10 years they will start to be competitive, but I doubt before then. And, when they do they are going to need to have a huge road tax (something needs to replace petrol taxes), so delaying the day or competitive equivalence.
Then there is this nice communist dream I see everywhere about Uber taking everything over and people not owning cars. This works just in in, say, London. Anywhere outside a major conurbation this is an idea for the birds. It has taken a century to get the world set to make people free, they are not going to give this up easily and certainly not within a decade. Who cares about saving money when you have a choice about freedom to make (er, the EU referendum vote anyone?).
Then there is the charging, people will get used to it, but an hour plus stop all the time is not an easy thing. Just to be controversial too and anti-capitalist, this is an area where international standards are needed too, so that all cars are compatible with some kind of generic charging platform.
Whilst I don't doubt electric is catching on (all the rich, cool people in my town now are rushing to buy Model X Tesla's), it will be a longer than 10 years for it to try to replace the current infrastructure - and this is in the West, let alone the rest of the world where power is not even stable or affordable!
I won't be rushing to short oil companies just yet.
11 comments:
Everything in life is somewhere else, and you get there in a car.
E. B. White
It's not anti-capitalist to want universal standards for charging systems. Once there is a standard, that allows competition into the supply of power for the cars, which is very capitalist.
Lots of mutually-incompatible proprietary standards is a corporatist approach, not a capitalist one. If someone could let our current Conservative leadership know the difference between these two, I'd be grateful.
A truly anti-capitalist approach would be to legislate to require that all cars must use the same charging system, and that only HMG could supply the power.
Given that a significant proportion of activity takes place in London and the population is revolting against fumes, even if Utopia can only be made to work there would that not be a step forward?
I can't get my head around driverless cars. Sure automation does potentially reduce costs and increases reliability, has economies of scale through the R&D required to make the thing and potential cross functional benefits but where's the market and what happens if you don't know someone's address etc etc. It's viability appears somewhat nebulous at present, frankly.
DtP
re London - yup, makes sense to start where these is actually demand. However, with those pesky pedestrians, it will be a long wait for the AI that is safe enough. Current drivels vehicles are testing on the busy streets of, uh, Idaho and new mexico...
Dtp - I don't see it hard to make an advanced Alexa or similar to meet this requirement in due course. nothing relative to the driving technology.
Somebody will hack the cars and program them to run down cyclists.
Dearieme - as you know already possible* no matter what they are powered by, just hope the CIA and others don't get a downer on cyclists.
* see wikileaks vault 7, as well as the hacking of the Jeep Cherokee and others from 2014 onwards by journalists.
Tesla has to be about the most over-valued stock out there, and this theory about the end of the internal combustion engine / driver-less cars about the biggest load of pie in the sky.
Tesla is worth more then Ford or GM and closing in on BMW. With sales of $7bn, and it's never made a profit.
So if you are looking for something to short CU, I think it's just a question of when, not if. And while we're on the subject of stocks to short:
1) Can anyone explain why Fevertree trades on 19x turnover and is nearly a £2bn company? How much tonic water can one drink? And their Madagascan cola isn't actually that nice.
2) Why is Boohoo worth 7x turnover and Next 1.5x turnover? Next has a website too and achieves a higher return on assets and equity.
Driverless cars, whether electric or petrol or diesel or powered by unicorn farts, are a great idea in London. For about the whole two minutes it'll take the average juvenile toerag to figure out that he can jump into the road in complete safety and bring everything to a screeching halt. As often as he and his hundred thousand brethren like.
And as for that other class of toerags - cyclists - it'd take them no longer to realise they can now completely abandon all pretence of riding according to the Highway Code or the law and do whatever they want because the cars will give way and screech to a halt. And if the AI gets confused and knocks one of the bastards off, they can sue the car industry for zillions and watch, laughing, as the roads empty when AI cars are forced off the road until they get a "how not to kill a cyclist" software update.
It's not about getting drivers to accept AI selfdrive cars. It's about training every other bastard not to take liberties.
And as for that other class of toerags - cyclists - it'd take them no longer to realise they can now completely abandon all pretence of riding according to the Highway Code or the law...........
.........or even just good manners
former tory. You rant but in fact that is a key area for the AI and challenges of roll out. You do have to change the streets to become car only and stop jay-walking etc.
London will be tough nut to crack, they will start with US grid towns and, er, Milton Keynes.
This is all why it is years and years away, never 10.
SL - Tesla is indeed massively over-valued but a lot of people buy into Elon Musk's version of build it and they will come!
Post a Comment