An interesting election campaign - quelle surpise!

Not really what anyone was expecting a few weeks ago in the UK.
However, Labour's message of hope (er, free stuff for all) versus May's message of woe (less stuff for all) was not perhaps something expected - even if so, it was not expected to work by the media or dare I say Tory Central Office.
Then the terrible atrocity in Manchester has really affected the country as a whole. One would think this would be bad for those weak on security like Corbyn, but he is quite willing now to say whatever he thinks he can get away with - his speech on security today was weird, but much more caveated than anything in the past.
Will it last? For the Tories to get a big majority looks tough from here, the collapse of the Lib Dems as well as UKIP has evened things up for Labour.
With momentum (literally?) behind Corbyn maybe he could win, indeed, it looks like he will win on his own terms of increasing the Labour vote and preventing a Tory landslide.
Definitely an interesting few days left of campaigning - what do you all think it will work out to in the end?
6 comments:
Should we all club together and charter a flight to somewhere/anywhere else?
well I'm in Ireland ... (coming back, though)
(a) polls always narrow during election campaigns, meeja like it that way: Blair had a mega-wobble even during the '97 election (caused him to drag out the Big Lie that Campbell had drafted for him - "the Tories [pause; lower lip trembles] - the Tories are going to scrap the state pension!")
(b) Corbyn, true to form, has gone for broke, and no-one to stop him. Lucky old May (who, one imagines, has been tied to a chair by Crosby and had her fortune read to her)
May is as thick as mince and has thrown away the opportunity she had for a massive majority.
1. U-turning at the first whiff of grapeshot... so much for strong & stable, she just showed she is not Thatcher
2. Where is the response to the Jihadis? If she'd put detain, intern and deport on the agenda she would walk it.
Upshot? Probably what we have now, but with a low turnout. Everyone in my street is fed up with all of them.
PS
thort(s) for the day
- don't understimate the number of Labour MPs with a big interest in Corbyn losing badly (well, so long as they keep their own seats)
- watch for Sadiq's next utterances : not an MP just now, but a serious playah and devious with it
What a shambolic campaign by every party involved.
From the Liberal's dope not hate to May's inheritance tax. Corbyn's extra bank holiday a month to the green's extra day off a week its been appalling.
UKIP adopting the failed Le Pen strategy of heading much too far from the centre.
Its been awful by all.
It certainly looks like they are trying as hard as they can to lose
well observed BQ - that is the right point, all look to have very amateur set-ups.
