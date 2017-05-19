Can Corbyn Win?

I have always loved UK politics, I remember being very into the 1987 General Election, I was 12! I guess that makes me a nerd. I was even a very active activist for a while in the late 1990's and early 2000's.
As such, I reckon I know quite a bit about the subject. So I can't really believe what I am about to write, but here goes.
Theresa May's manifesto launch was awful, really awful. The BBC focused on protestors, the policies were anti-old people, anti-libertarian, tax rises and doom and gloom. And even with that it still did not reduce the deficit properly.
Corbyn launched Labour's fantasy manifesto to a group of highly-motivated toddlers who clapped and cheered. People talked about how some of these policies were a good idea; in the same way that the sun rising and blue skies are nice, but still. They did.
The Lib Dems, having chosen the worst strategy ever, being pro-remain, economically lefty and socially liberal in the UK in 2017 is, well, politically toxic. They also have some sort of stop-motion model as their leader. They will lose seats in the election and they only had 8 to start with.
UKIP, well, UKIP. I pity the receptacle of my vote for the past 10 years. They too have a total plonker as loser, having rejected some better ones along the way. They have no coherent policy base to speak of and have to hope they will keep some vote share. Their vote share though will be around 1/3rd of what it was just 2 years ago. Their victory in Brexit was awesome, their usefulness to UK domestic politics is at an end.
So now the polls are showing UKIP and Lib Dems as near wipeouts. The loony Greens can happily vote Labour as they have the same mad policy platform.
But Labour have the momentum, they started from a low base so just adding on the suicidal Lib Dems vote, shows them to be firming up. The Tories, having started so high, could literally only go backwards - and they are, albeit very slightly.
May gambled that an honest manifesto which was realistic could work. Perhaps she was wrong. Many people are silly these days;
'I'll vote for Corbyn, then I won't have to pay Uni for my kids, someone else will"
Of course someone does, but that someone is not you, it is those evil businesses and city types and those baby-eating Tories. I watched a bit of the ITV debate last night, it is sad how partisan the Country now is, the Tories made out to be actually evil and 'murdering the disabled.'
So Corbyn has the momentum, plus he can campaign, it is thing. The press are bored of reporting the Diane Abbot levels of incompetence, so look for them in the Tories too, when the comparison is fatuous. The Tory front bench has little real talent. The Labour front bench is actually full of morons, Angela Rayner struggles to even string a sentence together; it is woeful.
So there are only 2 scenario's; Labour advanced, the Tories wobble and the election gets much close. After all, if May gets less than 50 majority she will in reality look a fool for holding the election.
Or perhaps people get over this mid-election wobble and flood back to the Tories at the end.
The way I see Corbyn winning is not in 2017 however, but in 2022. Brexit will be hard, the EU will make it tough, a recession is nailed on for sometime in the next 5 years. A Labour party within a few points of the Tories in 2017, will win in 2022 - imagine if that is a party still led by the hard left SJW faction! It will be time to emigrate, sharpish.
9 comments:
Essentially voters have a choice between (very) Old Labour and New Labour (but without the relaxed attitude to non-cronies making a bit of money). I suspect your posting was made tongue in cheek but we're still 3 weeks from the election and Mrs May's lurch to the left might leave possible Conservative voters sitting on their hands rather than ticking the blue box at polling stations.
Can't see that endgame.
There is no Corbyn labour. There is a Trot/Militant faction of some 20%.
A split or a successful coup is nailed on. Marvel longlife Civil War is a given
Captain Anti-America is going to fight the Incredible Bulk of Tom Watson or Black Widow Cooper, in a battle for the unionverse.
It will be very bloody and Labour are unlikely to be back in the fight for 2022.
Tony Blair's polling is below that of Corbyn. So he is unlikely to make a return.
But like Hollande, just because the people loate and despise you doesn't mean you can't choose a successor. Its quite easy to envisage a youthful Macron fake anti-establishment figure being manufactured like a political boyband to take up the new Labour brand.
With plenty of establishment and millionaire's spotting an opportunity funding and the best wishes of the EU, a more credible Tiny Tim might be able to side step the wreckage of the old-new-labour's Aleppo and step into the centre left ground that Theresa May wants to stand on.
As the campaign goes on May just looks worse and worse. She's losing integrity and gradually losing the perception that she is, at least, a safe pair of hands.
She is reminding me of Stuart Lancaster : chosen for similar reasons, initially seemed a wise/safe choice, made lots of progress, BUT the closer the Rugby World Cup loomed , the worse his judgement became, and the more frozen his decision making. The election seems to have similar effects on May; so definitely expect a top down wobble.
It's hard to imagine Corbyn could win, but he must be making up ground, and I don't trust the polls. I think we live in strange times and many people don't really know who they will vote for yet.
Can't see Corbyn winning this one or the next, although part of me would like to see him to - it's a rather selfish desire to let the millennials see the real world results of their demands, however as not every rat has the same capacity to leave the UK the rest of me doesn't want it to come to pass.
I was somewhat surprised at how dreary the Tory manifesto was, and their wrongheaded attack on business continues in manner that loses them votes rather than attract any from the genuine anti-business parties.
There were a few easy wins they could've done - offer university grants to x number of people meeting a criteria (e.g. good A-Levels, poorer backgrounds, doing a degree with rather more validity than Nail Technician or Meeja Studies), bin the 'bedroom tax' (which is a good idea if you've a healthy housing market, a self-inflected wound otherwise), deal with the ridiculous PIP issues...
Instead everything flows towards the Austerity isn't Working meme.
The next generation are too removed from the history of the 70's, so if the Tories wish to continue their record of success they're going to have be a lot more inventive and daring with their policies. I'm pretty sure the chances are there to both spike the Corbynista state-socialism love-in whilst reducing the state and saving the nation money, but they're going to have get out of their small 'c' conservative thinking rut in order to keep the large 'C' conservative party future-proofed.
For example, I'm increasingly convinced some kind of citizens reverse income tax would work out cheaper than universal benefits, pensions, overcomplicated tax regimes and the like, especially when you get to fire out P45's and close whole departments down. Just leave the housing and disability bennies, and bin the rest.
It can be sold as 'free' money to the left, smaller state to the right.
Although fuck knows what Corbyn would then come up with as a counter-offer. Probably print a million a week off to everyone!
There are now three weeks in which something nasty might happen. What, when, where we don't know but we should not be certain about anything.
At least a Corbyn victory would take some of the nervousness out of Brexit. We'd be totally and utterly buggered, with no one to blame but ourselves. No more need to worry about what the French will do, or what the Germans will do or anything like that. We would have pre-empted it all.
Oh do stop fretting: very adolescent.
May is dismal but she's up against Corvid.
By 2022 a lot of blue rinsers will be dead, I suppose - except E-K Snr who will still be hanging on. All we need it the projectile vomiting and the headspinning and we've got The Exorcist. The drug driver (morphine pump) has caused him insomnia so the barking of orders is now 18 hours a day and the drug induced dementedness has taken over.
If ever you get prostate bone cancer do yourself and your loved ones a favour. Get yourself off to Dignitas.
Do not believe the McMillan Nurse when she says "You'll get exactly the same care at home as you will in an institution." You won't. She's lying.
I'm liking the Lib Dems - for making this a re-run of the referendum.
Theresa May's manifesto launch was awful, really awful. The BBC focused on protestors, the policies were anti-old people, anti-libertarian, tax rises and doom and gloom. And even with that it still did not reduce the deficit properly.
On the contrary it is brilliant. It's the demographics wot won it.
If you are going to walk away from a large trade block and stop young, talented and taxpayers from the EU coming, then you have to raise taxes from the those that are left. And the only ones with cash are the wrinklies.
And why should those that have done nothing for their wealth other than live there not pay for their upkeep.
Always amazed that the so called Capitalists here are just as wedded to the taxpayers teat as the untrained, uneducated underclass our wonderful education system has churned out.
There is a new reality dawning which is we can't keep subsiding the wrinkles with free healthcare, index linked pensions and a light tax burden.
If you want a light tax burden stop taking it from the state - which should have been the campaign strapline and not "strong and stable". But no one gets elected telling it as it is.
Post a Comment