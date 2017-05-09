Can the EU force Euro-Clearing to move away from London?

In short, yes and no.
This will be topical as the EU is due to announce this week what it thinks it can do. The key point is that if they rule that all Euro-Clearing has to happen in the EU , then major banks will have to comply and so will move their operations from London.
One key issue I see is that even though this is aimed squarely at London, it will have to apply to all global jurisdictions - so it is a massive act of protectionism. Thus, in part, it will undermine the Euro as a world reserve currency if you can only clear it in London.
The EU thought about this level of idiocy with the Financial Transaction Tax - an idea that they really wanted to do in Brussels, which has now entered the realms of no longer being discussed officially as we blogged about last year.
This will be because self-inflicted wounds are not such a great idea and are not popular either.
With Euro-Clearing they may argue that hundreds, maybe thousands of jobs will come from London (again, let's all pretend automation is not happening people and already 80% of trades are fully automated even to settling!). So it can be sold domestically to the EU as screwing the UK - fine for Germany and France - but what do Italy and Spain get except a less fungible currency? Why will they go for this just because Brussels wants to show off?
Surely the UK can offer incentives to keep this business (not regulatory oversight) in terms of lowering transaction costs.
To me this issue is a very important one to watch for Brexit as it sums up the key dilemma - screw the UK for political reasons or do a deal for rational economic ones. I think it might be a bellwether for the negotiations as a whole.
3 comments:
Yes, the EU will screw us on this and Spain and Italy will do as the Germans (and now France) will tell them to.
You're right, it will show the level of EU nose-cutting, which I think it will do, yea, even with a rusty blunt penknife.
It would be a good bellwether as it's so petty. Sure, we suffer from the same malady that politicians often look at things within their remit which can be done rather than should be done but one would think this would highlight the disconnect between the punters, the markets and their regulators. It's just so myopic. Hey ho, let the show go on and such!
DtP
here's what we can envisage happening
(A) the EC / eurozone will 'repatriate' euro-clearing
(B) they will cock up the technicalities (and probably incorporate a TT at the same time)
(C) the City will respond with a new and cheaper service (prob derivative/shadow) that will scupper A
(D) the EC, enraged, will draft some demented piece of monster-legislation which would bring the whole game into disrepute and (inter alia) stymie european companies in day-to-day banking terms
(E) someone will have a word with them and it will all subside
