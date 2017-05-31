Corbyn's Financial Transaction tax

never thought I would have to write at all about what a hard left might do.
In all the hullabaloo over the election and the government sudden decision of the young people to vote for free education for themselves, we have missed the main trick.
The Financial Transaction tax is a very bad idea for the U.K. It would instantly move all non-equity trading to Europe and FX too if applied there. Right when Brexit is already making waves and causing enough problems.
Brexit and FTT really would kill the City. Killing your goldnen goose would be the silliest idea of all time and effectively a national suicide for the UK - after all, London subsidises every other region bar the Home Counties. The vast bulk of this extra cash comes from the City and related services.
No one has even mentioned this ludicrous proposal, which when the EU made it was enough to push even George Osborne to consider leaving the EU.
Now, in the firmament of a hard left manifesto, it is not even noticed. More is the pity.
Thank fuck for First Past The Post. These are worrying times but it should be borne in mind that they can't form a cabinet and which ever one they get will spend all day about what Agenda Item 1 is.
I rarely, if ever, accuse the BBC of bias. BQ will testify that I still do the News Quiz and all that shit but the BBC have played this 'debate' up their own arse. This ain't Nixon v Kennedy and that taproom brawl would have demeaned any PM. The way they're spinning it like she's a pussy is petulant. Can you imagine John Cole using the Beeb as an events organiser? Hmm...most displeased.
I liv in Hudds (yeah, go Town!)so there's loads of socialists and sentimentalists round here - the one's who have a bit of cash or ambition won't vote for Corbyn. We've had quite tough years in our way and torching the lot now would appear reckless.
I think the graduate class taking over the bennys was predicted some time ago in this parish.
DtP
I liv in Hudds
I lived there briefly about 16 years ago. Has it stopped raining yet?
It certainly has Sir and we have joined the Premiership! I've spent 40 years not going - been dragged to about 10. Feel vaguely obliged to go next year though. It's never been sunnier, really!!
