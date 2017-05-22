End game of the election....

Not long to go now in the UK General Election.
Half-term next week so in real terms this is the pen-ultimate week of campaigning in main, so the last few key points will be focused upon.
Labour have had a stroke of luck, now being able to go on and on about Tories murdering old people and grabbing inheritance (which is surely a Labour policy, but, hey-ho). This will get tedious.
Now the tough stuff is out of the way for the Tories, they can get back to reminding everyone that about Jezbollah and McIRA are not, er, patriots (well, not for this country anyway).
And then Brexit. Which has been forgotten for a bit, that can come back now.
The Lib Dems will play into that too and UKIP so it should be a free run to get that back as the Focus.
So that is the attack lines and newspapers written for the next 2 weeks.
My only thought, is surely for Labour, they must discover that Dianne Abbott's long-lost auntie is sick in the Caribbean and she must be called away for a family emergency until around June 9th?
That Tory policy is a stinker, though, an absolute stinker - and from the party who effectively doubled inheritance tax allowances only a few years back. I'd rather put 10p on income tax (and I earn above average) - although with 9% on student loans that would mean a 39% tax rate for any graduate on more than £21,000.
I can only presume that the books look very, very bad, if they feel the need to put such a turd in the manifesto. I can almost feel enthusiasm dropping among the boomer generation.
I'm getting Cameron deja vu all over again, circa 2010. What on earth do these policy spuds do in their spare time if it's not floating ideas, taking erudite testimonials, ring the Assoc Chairman, do some sodding research and then focus group it? You can't just dream up policy then run it by the gafferette and then announce it - it's bloody amateurish codswallop.
Good decision to yield straight away but it highlights her office's control freakery - heaven forfend that they may consult a guy who knows his onions.
DtP
U-turn is for the best, get thisout the way then back to Brexit and Corbyn.
The thing is, the press love it as it is creating news - their thing. The last thing the Country actually needs is a close election with a loony left alternative waiting in the wings if the EU plays its hardest on Brexit!
Opinionated wonks attach themselves to potential prime ministers, giving them the support they crave in the hope that one day it'll help them get the policy they've "fought for their entire political life".
This policy will almost always be nonsense - if a government action is the solution to anything then it's already being done.
I'm getting seriously concerned about how few people seem to care about Corbyn being an IRA supporter - that gap is much, much narrower than it should be. I hope the U-turn sorts things out a bit.
I shan't be unhappy to see this election over at all.
+1
It would be unbelievable for an incumbent who had the choice of timing (FTP aside); who had the biggest funding; the toughest strategist in Crosby; and who had just won a mid term by-election (something that doesn't happen) to lose... but then again this is May.
Short of talent, untrustworthy of people with skills (Hammond), and a control freak to boot.
Just get the election over with and deal with May later. She needs to go.
" and from the party who effectively doubled inheritance tax allowances only a few years back"
If you mean the transferable NRB: no it was Brown.,
Someone has to care for the oldies. If their relatives are unable or unwilling then someone else has to pay for strangers to do the caring. In the absence of a magic money tree, it seems to me fairer to raid the old folks' assets after death than to tax young people so those assets can be passed unencumbered to the oldies' lucky children.
Surely grown-up government is about making hard choices, rather than endlessly kicking cans down the road or borrowing money from future generations?
