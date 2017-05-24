Getting Away With Being Thick

- being clever enough (ideally, a bit cunning)
- stamina, not to say relentlessness
- scrubbing up nicely
- being thought a decent chap(ess)
- delivering a good soundbite in a nice tone of voice
- not frightening the horses
- knowing your limitations
- surrounding yourself with really bright people you can trust
That said, I've tended to think that she ticks boxes 1-7 above. It's her people that are the problem. By their acolytes shall ye know them, and hers don't give grounds for confidence. I've never met Nick Timothy, so there's an element of speculation about this - but hey, this is a blog, not a newspaper of record. I'd say he's neither really bright, nor someone who can be wholly trusted by May.
Can't be trusted? I say that not because of the recent cock-ups that are laid at his door (the profile in the link above says he's "capable of spotting, amid a mass of papers, problems which could turn out to be serious" - Oh yeah?).
It's because he seems to be using May to further his personal agenda. And that is something the Person at the Top should not tolerate. When you sign up as a hired brain, you check your own agenda in at the door.
BTW, Crick's got his number, too.
ND
Oh great list. And it is no use being a genius if you just push people away.
I seem to do OK without being especially intelligent or original. I do know how to to a tie, which helps I think.
I am furious about this suggestion that the original care idea was to have a floor and a cap (not a perfect policy, but at least explainable to the relevant people) but Timothy removed the cap from the manifesto. Maybe we should now call him Nice But Dim.
If the story is right, then he shredded May's credibility just when she needed to show she knew what she is about.
Clearly I cannot type, though.
Timothy is one of those dreadful people who is not quite as bright as he thinks he is, but makes up for it in shitiness.
He and Fiona make a nice pair if you're recruiting for the Waffen-SS, but for dear old Theresa, it's like going to a gunfight with your best two buddies armed with gelignite as their weapon of choice.
Well, I have met him and he comes over as thinking he is vey clever indeed. Given I am prone to this it is a characteristic that I find hard to criticise...
however, the real issue with May - in her bid to be an Anti-Cameron - is the tight knit circle. The best Government has a few big players, who come and go, not a tight circle of 3 or 4. This is to allow views to be aired.
May is learning, perhaps she will develop after the election.
I don't think I'm clever, but with the passing of so many talented and beautiful people of late (Moore, Prince, Hurt, Rickman...) I'm getting worried.
"It's her people that are the problem."
Yes but Nick, it's those people who run her, not the other way about. She is far to subject to the deep state or Them or whatever you wish to call it. go down to Chatham House and ask what they'd like to be known as.
This is the issue - the one we elect [well all right, she was crowned undemocratically, admittedly] - they should be the ones who are running things.
James - agreed: she must run them
By their acolytes shall ye know them
when John Moore (remember him?) was at the peak of his powers at the Court of St Maggie, Sec of State at the biggest-spending department of all, and earmarked by many as the Next Leader ...
... you could tell it wasn't true as soon as you met his SpAds - an obvious chancer, and a slip of a girl, both utterly useless
Very prone to this since 1997.
Pasty tax being the most memorable. But there were many others. The 05p rise for pensioners under Brown. And the 10p tax rate scrappage debacle.
I suspect the decision to rule by media grid is behind much of the recent unforced calamities. And the chancellors playing biggest balls rabbit-hat games crashed on them once the media discovered how the trick was done.
This time around, I suspect a combination of media stories and semi-senior ego.
Even the most cursory of focus group testing would have shown the danger of the dementia tax being portrayed as such. And the terrible damage to an election campaign that would bring.
I can't believe Sir Lynton would have passed this off. He has a very, very astute grasp of winning elections.
"What should we say about funding social care?"
"Don't say anything at all. If it comes up, its a green/white/red/blue issue."
"Yes...but ..its a serious problem for the future..."
"Precisely why we don't mention it. Make sure you don't."
@EK - yeah, skipped a generation down to your lads!
I've never met the chap and he could be Einstein for all I know but politics ain't physics. Brains are good, to be sure, but it's like engineering; if you miss the initial stages or circumvent the processes - you could have the most awesome widget ever devised and it still ain't gonna work.
It may be youth, arrogance, power driven conceit - that all politics is roughly the same and all specialism is filtered to the top so they have an overview but whatever. This is a monumental wake-up call and needs to be fixed pronto for their own sake, let alone Blighty's!
DtP
