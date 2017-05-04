I saw The Prime Minister's speech yesterday and thought only of this

She certainly sounds up for it. I would *luv it* absolutely *luv it* if she grew to detest the Europhile position (not the EU) as I do. This is not the Battle of Britain but the Battle IN Britain. They made a mistake throughout the EU. They started slapping around the working class everywhere *before* they took away their right to vote. The EU is what it is - a body designed to stop Germany invading France; to deal with a trait that is not a British problem. In many ways I understand their anger with us.For our own EU collaborators there is no moral excuse - their motivation is a visceral hatred the English and that's why they love everything EU, loathe everything British. The 'buggers' grinding her down speak with Celtic and English accents. That's so long as she's not playing games with us and is a true convert to the cause.
BTW - Where did Keegan's rant get him that season ?
