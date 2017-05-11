Labour Manifesto is a real piece of work, but for who?

Really, where to start with this. After a very quick skim I can see they want to end probation in work, reduce the working year by 2% (4 extra days off), nationalise everything and break up the energy companies to boot.....the list is almost endless.
It reads like what it is, the wish list of a young socialist firebrand in the mid-1970's.
However, I can only see two reasons for its leak and both contradictory so my question for the day is which guess is correct?
1) The leadership leaked it so that the hard-left grasp of the party is maintained and to try to get it favourable headlines in the news (well, headlines at any rate). It shoots the fox of the centrists and shows the Left is in ascendency and in control for the foreseeable, this is all part of the longer term plan (to which the election is irrelevant) to finally keep control of Labour from the Left.
2) The right-wing shadow cabinet members leaked it, trying to undermine the leadership and also trying to show the Country what a bunch of loons are in control. They hope for a destruction at the election that will wake up their membership as to the state of things and the need to move back to centre and ditch the left.
It can only be one of the above answers as the leak was a motivated action, leaks don't happen on their own. So which one was it?
9 comments:
Option 1 seems good on paper.
But Labour's reaction has been panic and betrayal. Corbyn vanished from his own poster launch.And there has been no coordinated message.
This doesn't look like a well planned intelligence sting.
Option 2 it probably is. But it could have been a cash for secrets leak.
Really? What about the most obvious reason? Don't the press pay good money for stuff like this?
All the active old-school socialists I've met over the years have struck me as quite grasping people who like to make big workplace compensation claims, have all manner of fake illnesses and max out on employee perks and expenses etc.
Oh, BQ just beat me to it while I was playing 'spot the street sign' :(
An unpaid intern on probation at Labour HQ who was hungry and eager to get out to buy cheap offer sandwiches due to be thrown out by the local Tesco made a mistake.
I thought option 1 when I heard the news yesterday but it's more likely Demetrius has it right......
I'm more interested in the Lib Dem manifasto. The clearer it is on *soft* Brexit the stronger the mandate for *full* Brexit when the electorate reject them and the Tories landslide it.
I think it might have been a 'anonymously drop a poo on the table' move.
We all spend a lot of time talking about who dropped it and why.
A vast swathe of people skim it and you quickly spot the completely rancid bits from the comments.
The leadership say it is an early unreviewed draft and no-one should take it seriously.
In a week they issue the version that might fly and we all initially talk about the bits that aren't there, which makes the document sound more mainstream.
I thought this was governmental SOP for the introduction of 'controversial' new policies.
... or it got left on the underground by accident.
Option 2, obviously, as I pointed out this am on the last thread. Corbyn's enemies inside the party
a) don't want Labour to win if he's in charge - or more realistically, want the defeat to be as abject as possible.
b) want to encourager les autres in case anyone else wants to get clever about Palestine/Israel. "Look what happened to Jeremy".
FWIW, I think the manifesto will have appeal to the young, doesn't mean he'll win though.
Post a Comment